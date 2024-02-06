To serve or be served?

I am reminded of a story in the Bible. The disciples were tired from their travels. They were expecting to have a servant wash their dirty sandaled feet. No one was willing to serve the other, so as they waited to be served, Jesus took a basin and a towel and began washing their feet. The disciples became convicted -- they were students of the Messiah, and he was serving them. Although students would serve a rabbi by performing menial tasks, washing feet was beneath them -- something a slave would do. Jesus flipped the pyramid upside down modeling servant-leadership. He told them that to be great, one should be willing to serve. The Lord told them that he didn't come to be served, but to serve and give his life as a ransom for many.

If you are a follower of Jesus, have you considered how he might want you to view your job? Have you considered that you can glorify God while running a cash register or performing open heart surgery? We need to thank God for whatever job we have. Remember, they are not paying you just to be there, they are paying you to work. The time goes faster, and you gain personal satisfaction when you help others. You can find joy in your job when you focus on working for The Lord instead of working for "the man," or a paycheck.

Our character and success do not magically appear the day we are given the job we think we deserve or the level of pay we require. We are building these qualities during the mundane times in life. I have had jobs where I swept floors, cleaned toilets, calmed frustrated customers, etc. I can look back and see how these insignificant part-time jobs helped to shape me into the person I am today.

Think about how important people skills are in most professions. Many people are in high-level positions today because they proved themselves in entry level jobs. Not everyone is going to invent a social media app that makes millions of dollars. But everyone can learn to be less self-centered and more willing to help other people. The biblical principle is that if you want to be great, take up a towel and start serving.