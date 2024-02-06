To sauce or not to sauce, it's your decision

Sauce on the side, extra sauce or light on the dressing, sauces and dressings are an important part of our eating. Even ketchup lovers will agree that fries are just vehicle to get the ketchup in their mouth.

I must admit, on most foods I am a purist when it comes to a lot of sauces and dressings. I don't mask the flavor of a good steak with steak sauce, and many other foods I enjoy as-is. But for those of you who enjoy dipping your food in sauces and like syrup on ice cream and desserts or dressings on different foods, this column is for you. I have gathered together a variety of sauces and dressings for you to enjoy. Have fun making and trying these recipes!

Alabama White Sauce

For a creamy and tangy take on barbecue sauce, make this fantastic Alabama White barbecue Sauce! So simple to whip up in minutes, you'll love serving this special sauce with grilled meats, chicken wings, or even on hamburgers.

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup vinegar apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Chocolate Syrup

This chocolate syrup is a simple and easy-to-make recipe that you can drizzle on all of your favorite dessert recipes. With just four ingredients and 10 minutes, you'll have the best homemade chocolate syrup.

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder unsweetened, like Hershey's

1/8 tsp salt

3/4 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a medium saucepan, mix the sugar, cocoa powder, and salt. Stir in the water.

Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently until it comes to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and continue to simmer for two minutes, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

Allow the syrup to cool and pour it into a glass jar or bottle.

Famous Telle Do-All Sauce

My friends Donna and John Telle of Uniontown, Missouri, make this amazing sauce that they have on hand as a household staple. They use it on "everything!" such as spinach salads, sandwiches, dip pizza in it, add to casseroles even before they taste them, serve on taco salad and much, much more.

2/3 cup salad oil

1/3 cup white vinegar

1 small onion, (diced)

1/2 to 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup ketchup

1/3 to 2/3 cup brown sugar, to taste

Combine all ingredients together in a jar or container with tight fitting lid. Stir or shake together until well combined.

Refrigerate and use as desired.

Easy Sweet and Sour Sauce

This super Easy Sweet and Sour Sauce is made in just minutes! Perfectly smooth and flavorful, it's ready to serve for dipping or when making a quick sweet and sour chicken for dinner.

1 cup 100% pineapple juice

3/4 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons corn starch

2 tablespoons water

In a large saucepan, combine the pineapple juice, brown sugar, ketchup, soy sauce, and white vinegar. Bring the sauce to a simmer over medium heat, stirring often, until the sugar is dissolved.

In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and water. Slowly pour the mixture into the sauce, whisking constantly until fully incorporated.

Reduce the heat to low and cook the sauce for one to three minutes until thickened, whisking often.

Remove from the heat and serve hot.

Burger Sauce Recipe

Top your delicious, juicy hamburgers with this perfect Burger Sauce Recipe. Just like the famous In-n-Out sauce, this is the best topping for any fresh from the grill cheeseburger or for dipping fries, onion rings, chicken nuggets, and more.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon white vinegar

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together all ingredients.

Cover the bowl and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour before serving.

Homemade Ranch Dressing

There's nothing better than Homemade Ranch Dressing for your salad, dipping fresh veggies or to serve with wings, fries, onion rings and more. It's so simple to make this creamy buttermilk ranch dressing, you'll be able to whip up a batch any time!

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons dried chives

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 cup buttermilk

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, and the seasonings.

Whisk in the buttermilk until smooth.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours before serving.

Fry Sauce 4 Ways

If you love fry sauce with your French fries, try making Fry Sauce 4 Ways! Make classic fry sauce, In-n-Out sauce, Outback bloomin' onion sauce, Red Robin campfire sauce all from 7 simple ingredients.

Fry Sauce:

1/3 cup ketchup

2/3 cup mayonnaise

In-n-Out Sauce:

Fry sauce (ingredients above)

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1/4 cup dill pickle relish

Bloomin' Onion Sauce:

Fry sauce (ingredients above)

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

Campfire Sauce:

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup BBQ Sauce

Combine the sauce ingredients in a medium mixing bowl; mix until smooth.

Cover the bowl and refrigerate for one hour to allow the ingredients to meld together.

Serve as a dipping sauce or sandwich condiment.

