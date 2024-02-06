To sauce or not to sauce, it's your decision

Sauce on the side, extra sauce or light on the dressing, sauces and dressings are an important part of our eating. Even ketchup lovers will agree that fries are just vehicle to get the ketchup in their mouth.
I must admit, on most foods I am a purist when it comes to a lot of sauces and dressings. I don't mask the flavor of a good steak with steak sauce, and many other foods I enjoy as-is. But for those of you who enjoy dipping your food in sauces and like syrup on ice cream and desserts or dressings on different foods, this column is for you. I have gathered together a variety of sauces and dressings for you to enjoy. Have fun making and trying these recipes!
For a creamy and tangy take on barbecue sauce, make this fantastic Alabama White barbecue Sauce! So simple to whip up in minutes, you'll love serving this special sauce with grilled meats, chicken wings, or even on hamburgers.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/alabama-white-bbq-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR2qir0iUqxAm2TJXKYQrDxwWKjpiAtsOZcHBVm1N62Wp48cRxFV75UK-F4
This chocolate syrup is a simple and easy-to-make recipe that you can drizzle on all of your favorite dessert recipes. With just four ingredients and 10 minutes, you'll have the best homemade chocolate syrup.
In a medium saucepan, mix the sugar, cocoa powder, and salt. Stir in the water.
Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently until it comes to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and continue to simmer for two minutes, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.
Allow the syrup to cool and pour it into a glass jar or bottle.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/chocolate-syrup-recipe/
My friends Donna and John Telle of Uniontown, Missouri, make this amazing sauce that they have on hand as a household staple. They use it on "everything!" such as spinach salads, sandwiches, dip pizza in it, add to casseroles even before they taste them, serve on taco salad and much, much more.
Combine all ingredients together in a jar or container with tight fitting lid. Stir or shake together until well combined.
Refrigerate and use as desired.
Source: Friends, Donna and John Telle, Uniontown.
This super Easy Sweet and Sour Sauce is made in just minutes! Perfectly smooth and flavorful, it's ready to serve for dipping or when making a quick sweet and sour chicken for dinner.
In a large saucepan, combine the pineapple juice, brown sugar, ketchup, soy sauce, and white vinegar. Bring the sauce to a simmer over medium heat, stirring often, until the sugar is dissolved.
In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and water. Slowly pour the mixture into the sauce, whisking constantly until fully incorporated.
Reduce the heat to low and cook the sauce for one to three minutes until thickened, whisking often.
Remove from the heat and serve hot.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/easy-sweet-and-sour-sauce/
Top your delicious, juicy hamburgers with this perfect Burger Sauce Recipe. Just like the famous In-n-Out sauce, this is the best topping for any fresh from the grill cheeseburger or for dipping fries, onion rings, chicken nuggets, and more.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together all ingredients.
Cover the bowl and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour before serving.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/burger-sauce-recipe/
There's nothing better than Homemade Ranch Dressing for your salad, dipping fresh veggies or to serve with wings, fries, onion rings and more. It's so simple to make this creamy buttermilk ranch dressing, you'll be able to whip up a batch any time!
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, and the seasonings.
Whisk in the buttermilk until smooth.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours before serving.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/homemade-ranch-dressing/
If you love fry sauce with your French fries, try making Fry Sauce 4 Ways! Make classic fry sauce, In-n-Out sauce, Outback bloomin' onion sauce, Red Robin campfire sauce all from 7 simple ingredients.
Fry Sauce:
In-n-Out Sauce:
Bloomin' Onion Sauce:
Campfire Sauce:
Combine the sauce ingredients in a medium mixing bowl; mix until smooth.
Cover the bowl and refrigerate for one hour to allow the ingredients to meld together.
Serve as a dipping sauce or sandwich condiment.
Tangy, savory, sweet, and spicy ... creamy Yum-Yum Sauce has it all! This hibachi-style dipping sauce is super easy to make and adds the perfect touch to any meal.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, sugar, paprika, vinegar, and garlic powder until smooth. Stir in the water 1 tablespoon at a time until the desired consistency is reached.
Cover the sauce and refrigerate for at least one hour. Stir well before serving.
Store the sauce in the refrigerator in a food storage container with a lid or in jar for up to five days.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/yum-yum-sauce-recipe/
Southern Mississippi Comeback Sauce is the perfect versatile dipping sauce recipe for French fries, hot dogs, burgers, fried or steamed shrimp, chicken tenders, as a salad dressing and more!
Mix all ingredients in a small mixing bowl until well combined.
Place sauce in the refrigerator for at least two to three hours (or overnight) for flavors to come together. Serve with fries, burgers, hot dogs, etc. Enjoy!
Source: www.wishesndishes.com/southern-mississippi-comeback-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR2XqX-EyUkT_dP_UppaQrQQ-eScERhoOoNdkiV73QoAPq2vofY4zgsNWLA
This cranberry dipping sauce is delicious served with sausage balls, chicken nuggets, dipping pretzels, cheese sticks, on sandwiches or any way you can imagine.
Combine cranberry sauce, orange juice and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Stir until thinned out a bit and completely combined.
Transfer to a serving dish.
Source: www.ishouldbemoppingthefloor.com/2015/11/sausage-and-stuffing-balls-with.html
From start to finish in less than 15 minutes, you can make this Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce from scratch with simple ingredients you can keep on hand in the pantry. Use to make pizza, or as a dipping sauce for stromboli or toasted ravioli.
In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
Add the garlic and saute for a few seconds until fragrant, then stir in the tomato paste. Cook the garlic and tomato paste in the olive oil for 1 minute, stirring often.
Add the crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, and season with salt and pepper to taste. If desired, add granulated sugar to taste, one tablespoon at a time.
Cover the pot and simmer the sauce for 5 minutes.
Use the sauce immediately or refrigerate for 5 days or free for 3 months.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/homemade-pizza-sauce-recipe/
Homemade BBQ Sauce is a perfect way to add big flavor to your barbecue or any recipes that call for BBQ sauce. So easy to make in 10 minutes in one pot, you'll be making your own BBQ sauce from now on.
In a medium saucepan, whisk together all ingredients. Heat over medium heat until the mixture begins to simmer, stirring often.
Simmer for 6-8 minutes until thickened, then remove from the heat.
Use the sauce immediately or pour into an airtight food storage container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/homemade-bbq-sauce-recipe/
This Copycat Chick Fil A Sauce is for sure going to be a go to sauce for any of your favorite recipes. Your family and friends will fall in love and feel like they are eating at their favorite restaurant.
Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl. Use right away or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/copycat-chick-fil-a-sauce-recipe/
Make the perfect Alfredo Sauce at home any time you want with this easy recipe. Butter, minced garlic, cream, milk, and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses simmer together to create the rich, creamy sauce you crave; toss it with fettuccine for the best fettuccine alfredo you've ever tasted or use in white vegetable lasagna.
Cook the fettuccine according to the package instructions, until al dente. While the pasta is cooking, move on to the next steps to make the sauce.
In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook in the butter just until fragrant, about 45-60 seconds, but do not let the garlic brown. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the heavy cream slowly, stirring constantly, then add the milk the same way. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 3-4 minutes. The sauce will continue to thicken as it simmers. Keep stirring often to prevent the sauce from burning.
Stir in the Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper.
Drain the cooked pasta then add it to the sauce in the pot and stir to combine.
Garnish with chopped fresh parsley before serving.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/alfredo-sauce-recipe/
This Awesome Sauce recipe is a totally addicting dipping sauce for so many different foods! This easy sauce is great on steak, chicken, fish and sandwiches.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together well.
Cover and refrigerate for an hour to let the flavors blend if you can wait.
Use Awesome Sauce on everything you can think of.
Source: www.mantitlement.com/awesome-sauce/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
