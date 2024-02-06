To Orlando, and beyond!

If you're planning ahead to spring and summer trips, and your family loves theme parks, you'll want to know about some of the new rides and attractions debuting in the new year.

Disney's Toy Story Land

One of the most anticipated openings for 2018 is Toy Story Land, expected to open early next summer at Walt Disney World Resort's Hollywood Studios just outside Orlando, Florida.

Attractions and restaurants in the 11-acre (4.5-hectare) land will be themed on toys from the "Toy Story" movie series, like the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and Woody's Lunch Box, a quick-service window serving soda floats and more. Another ride will be Alien Swirling Saucers, where aliens circling in flying saucers pull along rocket ships full of guests. An existing attraction, Toy Story Mania, will get a third track.

"We have booked hundreds of trips for early summer 2018 specifically for families that want to be one of the first to experience Toy Story Land," said Greg Antonelle, an authorized Disney vacation planner at MickeyTravels.

New From Universal

Universal Orlando Resort opens a new attraction in the spring featuring characters, cars and music from the "Fast & Furious" movies. The Fast & Furious -- Supercharged attraction will immerse guests in a story involving a high-speed race as they take a bus to an after-race party. Universal also is opening its sixth onsite hotel, Aventura, in August, with a 16-story glass tower, 600 guest rooms including 13 kids' suites and the first rooftop bar and grill on Universal property.

At Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, DreamWorks Theatre will immerse guests in a multi-sensory adventure featuring Kung Fu Panda. The attraction uses LED lighting and projection mapping, a type of augmented reality that can turn 3-D objects into interactive displays.