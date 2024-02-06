To my single moms and dads

Many single parents do all the bath times, doctors appointments, dance classes or football practices, parent-teacher conferences, homework routines, and the million other little things that make up this beautiful phase in life of raising children. I am so grateful for the opportunities I have had; however, it's also a life of micromanaging every cent you have, prioritizing bills, and managing how to get the most out of your grocery list. It can come with so much stress and a heavy heart. Parenting is a huge weight to carry alone.

I write about the single parent because a majority of our Toybox families are single-parent households. I can't help but relate to what they could be feeling during this time of the year. I'm right there with you. Christmas should be a time of joy. Peace. Comfort. Instead, it can bring worry, stress and heartache. Thoughts of how am I going to provide a few items from Santa for my children. What bill can wait so I can afford some gifts? I can't bare to see my child go without something on Christmas morning.

This is why Toybox is dear to my heart. It's a small way I and thousands of others in our community can help our single brothers and sisters during this season. Put those worries aside and feel the love, peace and joy that Christmas is truly about, and enjoy the precious smiles on your child's face. So to all our single parents out there, we love you and we support you. Santa is coming!