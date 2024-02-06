To keep enjoying your garden's flowers, consider drying them

Cut flowers have an intense but brief vase life, lasting generally about a week. Yet they can be preserved as attractive and long-lasting arrangements when properly dried and displayed.

Air-drying is the simplest and cheapest way to go about it, but other methods may be better for locking in the flowers' colors.

People often use drying agents or desiccants, including one or more mixtures of sand, activated charcoal, glycerin, gels, borax, sawdust and cornstarch. Others dry plants using dehydrators, and microwave and standard ovens.

Most common, though, is simply hanging the plants upside down by their stems in a dark, dry room. Hanging keeps the stems straight. Adding a fan helps speed things along.

"Testing with a few flowers and different drying times may be necessary, however," said Cindy Haynes, an associate professor of horticulture with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Silica sand, when used for preserving flowers, tends to be better at retaining their natural colors, but no single process works for all plants, Haynes said.

Blooms with a low moisture content, pinecones, seed heads, foliage, grains and grasses are the most popular drying choices for centerpieces or special occasion use. Be observant throughout the year for attractive additions to dried bouquets, wreaths or sachets. Dean Fosdick ~ Associated Press

When using this method, the entire flower head is normally submerged or covered in a box of the silica sand or gel.