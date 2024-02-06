All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 26, 2019

To keep enjoying your garden's flowers, consider drying them

Cut flowers have an intense but brief vase life, lasting generally about a week. Yet they can be preserved as attractive and long-lasting arrangements when properly dried and displayed. Air-drying is the simplest and cheapest way to go about it, but other methods may be better for locking in the flowers' colors...

By DEAN FOSDICK ~ Associated Press
Flowers that are cut for drying should be almost fully bloomed, like these shown here. Many methods are available for flower drying, including using drying agents, dehydrators, microwave and standard ovens, but most people simply hang them upside down by their stems for a couple of weeks in a dark, dry room.
Flowers that are cut for drying should be almost fully bloomed, like these shown here. Many methods are available for flower drying, including using drying agents, dehydrators, microwave and standard ovens, but most people simply hang them upside down by their stems for a couple of weeks in a dark, dry room.Dean Fosdick ~ Associated Press

Cut flowers have an intense but brief vase life, lasting generally about a week. Yet they can be preserved as attractive and long-lasting arrangements when properly dried and displayed.

Air-drying is the simplest and cheapest way to go about it, but other methods may be better for locking in the flowers' colors.

People often use drying agents or desiccants, including one or more mixtures of sand, activated charcoal, glycerin, gels, borax, sawdust and cornstarch. Others dry plants using dehydrators, and microwave and standard ovens.

Most common, though, is simply hanging the plants upside down by their stems in a dark, dry room. Hanging keeps the stems straight. Adding a fan helps speed things along.

"Testing with a few flowers and different drying times may be necessary, however," said Cindy Haynes, an associate professor of horticulture with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Silica sand, when used for preserving flowers, tends to be better at retaining their natural colors, but no single process works for all plants, Haynes said.

Blooms with a low moisture content, pinecones, seed heads, foliage, grains and grasses are the most popular drying choices for centerpieces or special occasion use. Be observant throughout the year for attractive additions to dried bouquets, wreaths or sachets.
Blooms with a low moisture content, pinecones, seed heads, foliage, grains and grasses are the most popular drying choices for centerpieces or special occasion use. Be observant throughout the year for attractive additions to dried bouquets, wreaths or sachets.Dean Fosdick ~ Associated Press

When using this method, the entire flower head is normally submerged or covered in a box of the silica sand or gel.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"This is often used for delicate flowers that don't respond well to air drying or for flowers for crafts that don't need the stems," Haynes said.

Blooms with a low moisture content, pinecones, seed heads, foliage, grains and grasses are the most popular choices for centerpieces or special occasion use (think wintertime weddings or fragrant Valentine nosegays). Combining their different colors, sizes, shapes and textures results in the best displays.

Certain flowers such as globe amaranth, strawflower and celosia have petals that are partially dry at bloom, so they dry quickly and retain their shape well during and after the drying process, Haynes said.

"These species and several grasses and grains are often listed on 'flowers for drying' lists," she said. "Other, more succulent flowers, are less successful as dried flowers."

Dried flowers usually are arranged into bouquets, but there are many other applications. Dried plants can be used for cooking (cakes, teas), bathing, paired with cleaning products (delightful scents), attached to homemade cards and parchment paper, and made into dyes, gifts, wreaths, or sachets and potpourri.

Some generic tips for drying flowers:

  • Harvest in the cool of the morning, but after the dew evaporates. That prevents mold from developing.
  • Flowers should be almost fully bloomed, according to horticulturists with Johnny's Selected Seeds in Winslow, Maine. "In the weeks when they are drying, the flowers will continue to open," they said in a fact sheet.
  • Remove all foliage from the stems, and do it while in the field. Leaves are unsightly when dried.
  • Collect more than you think you'll need, to account for breakage while handling. Dried flowers are fragile.

"Most flowers are dry after two weeks of air-drying, and they will be dry to the touch," Haynes said in an email. "In the dried state (and kept out of direct sunlight), they will retain their color and not change much over time."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy