How do you create a space conducive to creative thinking?

A number of recent books explore the working environments of creative people in search of hints and inspiration.

"They're not highly produced spaces. They are spaces that reflect the real lives of people," says Ted Vadakan, co-author with Angie Myung of the new "Creative Spaces: People, Homes, and Studios to Inspire" (Chronicle Books). They talked with 23 creative people in a range of disciplines.

"One common thread we found is that things were in a state of progress," Vadakan says. "Things often felt sort of unfinished, in the midst of changing. ... The space changes over time as they grow and change and explore."

Put another way, he says, "many creative spaces feel like a continuous work in progress. That was very enlightening to me. It's easy to be critical of ourselves. But we realized that everyone is in that state of constant change and work in progress. They're always trying to be their better selves."

This undated photo provided by Chronicle Books shows a photo from the book "Creative Spaces" by Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, featuring the creative space of Stephanie Forsythe and Todd MacAllen in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Ye Rin Mok ~ Associated Press

In addition to being comfortable with change, many of the people profiled in the book embraced imperfection, Vadakan said.

"I don't mind dirt and rust, and I like things that don't look spanking new, because it adds a little bit more character," creative director and graphic designer David Irvin says in the book. His elegant but comfortable modern home features a mix of different woods, from teak to plywood.

An abundance of plant life is also a common feature in creative spaces, as are displays of eclectic objects that trigger ideas or memories.