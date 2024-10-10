TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza is back, but is it better than ever?

It's been four years since TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza has been featured in this column.

In that time, TJ's has not only become a staple in Fruitland, but it has closed, moved and then reopened. I thought it was high time I checked it out at the new location and answered that all-important question: TJ's is back, but is it better than ever?

TJ's new location is nearly across the street from its old location. It sits on the corner of the intersection of 61 and 177, the place I used to walk to to buy fireworks 30 years ago. Man, that intersection has changed over the years, signs of progress creeping out from Cape and Jackson like a living thing. The first thing you will notice about TJ's new location is how open it is, with lots of breathing space, and that infernal echo is gone. The second thing you'll notice is the decoration on the wall. The huge painted letters proclaiming, "My grandma isn't the only Angry Kraut," were particularly eye-catching and chuckle-inducing. The Angry Kraut is the name of one of the burgers on the menu, topped with a bratwurst, sauerkraut and spicy mustard. I've had it before. It's wonderful.

This time around, I noticed a new section of the menu, listing Rollies. The waitress explained it to me as like a cinnamon roll but stuffed with things other than cinnamon. I ordered a savory Rollie called the Jala-Mango for an appetizer, soft, lovely pizza dough, spread with grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno mango sauce and rolled, sliced and cooked to a perfect golden brown. The flavor punched me in the face, full of spice but not too bad, a slow lip-warming burn. The bread was amazing, and I definitely want to work my way through the new rollies on the menu, one by one, comparing and contrasting and picking my favorite. New item, highly recommended.