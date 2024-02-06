'Tis the season for matching jammies

Amy and Kevin Wilson began giving their three sons matching pajamas at Christmas for a reason: They wanted their little ones to get excited about going to bed so that they, the adults, could get ready for Christmas morning.

Now, more than 15 years later, the pajamas have become a cherished family tradition, albeit a silly one. The Wilson boys -- Jack, 20; Owen, 17; and Sam, 13 -- have even pledged to continue the custom with their own families when they are older.

"A lot of people say to me, 'I just can't believe you get your kids to do that,"' says Amy Wilson, of Marietta, Georgia. "It's really one of their favorite traditions. They never argue with me about wearing them. They're excited to see what they are each year."

Wilson has watched matching holiday garb become a trend thanks to social media. Photos posted on Facebook and Instagram show a huge variety of styles and patterns.

In addition to traditional pajamas, Wilson has given her kids Star Wars and animal-themed sleepers. One year, she ordered the infamous bunny suit from the movie "A Christmas Story." Another time, everyone received wearable blankets that were popularized by late-night TV commercials.

This Dec. 24, 2009 photo provided by Amy Wilson shows her children posing for a photo in matching holiday pajamas in her home in Overland Park, Kan. For many families, dressing up in matching pajamas is a Christmas Eve and Christmas morning tradition _ even when the kids get older. (Amy Wilson via AP)

Matching outfits do make for an ideal photo op, says Danielle Lucia Schaffer, a blogger at citygirlgonemom.com. She dresses her four children in matching or coordinating pajamas every year and stages elaborate photo shoots. The kids generally like the clothing but not the photos, said Schaffer, of San Diego.

In addition to wearing their matching jammies on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, they put them on for movie nights all winter long.

If kids are reluctant to don matching outfits, Schaffer recommends recruiting dad to help sell the idea.