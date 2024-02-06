Tips to make the season jolly, safe for your fur babies

Santa Claus is coming to town in less than a week and so are your Christmas guests. Don't forget about your four-legged family members and their needs during the busy holiday season. By taking a few precautions you can help your furry family members enjoy a safe and jolly Christmas too.
The Animal Foundation of America offers a couple of recipes for homemade cat and dog treats for you to try:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment and set aside. Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Roll into small 1/2 tsp. balls and place onto parchment. Flatten each ball slightly. Bake for 10-12 min. until slightly browned. Cool completely before serving. Store in a covered container.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix the ingredients to form a dough. On a lightly floured surface, roll out to 1/4 in. thick and cut into desired shapes. Bake for 20-25 min. Turn off the oven and let the biscuits sit in there on the tray until oven is completely cool to dehydrate. Store in a covered container.
Whatever you choose, have some fun checking off your own to-do list this weekend.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.