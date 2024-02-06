All sections
featuresDecember 21, 2019
Tips to make the season jolly, safe for your fur babies
Santa Claus is coming to town in less than a week and so are your Christmas guests. Don't forget about your four-legged family members and their needs during the busy holiday season. By taking a few precautions you can help your furry family members enjoy a safe and jolly Christmas too...
Amber Hornbeck

Santa Claus is coming to town in less than a week and so are your Christmas guests. Don't forget about your four-legged family members and their needs during the busy holiday season. By taking a few precautions you can help your furry family members enjoy a safe and jolly Christmas too.

Guests galore

  • Loud noises and lots of mingling people can make pets super stressed. Give him/her a quiet place to seek solace away from the crowds. Include favorite toys, treats, water and of course a cozy bed. Experts say to introduce your pets to guests slowly to avoid over stimulation.

Holiday food

  • Most "people" food is not a healthy choice for animals. The contents of holiday foods are especially high in fat and can cause intestinal and pancreatic issues and sometimes lead to deadly consequences in some cases. Raisins, chocolate, nuts and alcohol are known to be extremely toxic to animals. Keep bones away from your pets too, they can splinter and cause internal damage to animals when swallowed.

Stick to the schedule

  • Make certain you keep up with your pets regular feeding and exercise schedule. Your animals are used to a routine and can become anxious if their schedules are interrupted. Don't forget to give your furry friends extra attention and playtime to ease their stress levels in helping to keep them calm.
Homemade pets treats

The Animal Foundation of America offers a couple of recipes for homemade cat and dog treats for you to try:

Crunchy Tuna Treats for cats

  • 1 5 oz. can of tuna in water, drained
  • 1/2 c oat flour
  • 1/2 c whole wheat flour
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 heaping tbsp. catnip

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment and set aside. Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Roll into small 1/2 tsp. balls and place onto parchment. Flatten each ball slightly. Bake for 10-12 min. until slightly browned. Cool completely before serving. Store in a covered container.

Two Ingredient dog treats

  • 2 jars 4 oz. pureed meat or veg. baby food
  • 2 cups rolled oats

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix the ingredients to form a dough. On a lightly floured surface, roll out to 1/4 in. thick and cut into desired shapes. Bake for 20-25 min. Turn off the oven and let the biscuits sit in there on the tray until oven is completely cool to dehydrate. Store in a covered container.

Whatever you choose, have some fun checking off your own to-do list this weekend.

Community
