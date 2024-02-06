Tips for the ultimate grilled cheese

Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food, an adult treat that hearkens back to childhood. I never met a grilled cheese sandwich I didn't like.

Where I grew up, there was an old-fashioned drugstore with a lunch counter. When the weather was good, my best friend and I would ride our bikes there and order grilled cheese and made-to-order orangeades. The grilled cheese was made with fluffy white bread and American cheese on a griddle. It had one slice of cheese between the bread slices and was as thin as a sandwich can possibly be, as the bread was compressed during grilling. Still, I have a vivid and mouthwatering taste memory of this grilled cheese, as if I ate it yesterday.

At home, grilled cheese mostly meant Swiss cheese and rye bread, or Roman Meal bread stuffed with sharp cheddar and grilled in a pan. I loved them both. When I lived in Chicago and needed comfort food, I would go to a Greek diner and order a grilled Swiss cheese on rye with bacon -- enough said!

Recently, I have mashed up the best grilled cheese sandwiches of my memory to come up with the ultimate grilled cheese recipe.

I use a sturdy white bread; Pepperidge Farm original white is my top choice. I use one slice of American cheese, aka melty cheese, on each side to hold everything together and then add a thick slice of whatever cheese I have on hand. It is usually Muenster, Swiss or sharp cheddar -- but you can even use pimento cheese if it doesn't have too much mayo in it.

I used to butter the bread and try to "grill" the sandwich on the stovetop in a nonstick skillet. But invariably, the cheese was still cool in the middle when the outside of the bread was brown. Making grilled cheese in a panini maker solved these problems, but then it wasn't a grilled cheese per se. It was a crisp, flattened cheese bread.

I wanted to recreate the perfect drugstore grilled cheese, but with more and better cheese.