Tips for Thanksgiving hosts

Hosting Thanksgiving isn't for the faint of heart. There are more dishes than you might usually serve. More timing concerns because of that. More pots and plates to wash. And perhaps more family dynamics, buried deep below the surface for the other 364 days a year, that threaten to bubble up through the gravy.

Well, I can't do anything about your family dynamics (if I could I would start closer to home). But I can share tips and tricks I've picked up over the years, along with advice from some other Thanksgiving Dinner pros.

Mashed potatoes

There are two basic ways to make potatoes for mashing.

1) Boil and then peel them. Peeling potatoes can be a drag (though if you need a kitchen task to give an eager family member, this is a good one). But if you boil your potatoes whole in their skins until tender (about 20 to 25 minutes), then transfer them to an ice bath (a big bowl of ice water) and let them sit for 20 to 30 seconds, the skins will slide right off. Then you can go right ahead and mash them.

2) Bake your potatoes. Megan Scott and John Becker, authors of the new "Joy of Cooking," explain, "Baking the potatoes dries them out a bit more, allowing for maximum butter/cream/dairy absorption and a fluffier texture. You can bake them at the same time as the turkey." A medium russet potato will bake in approximately 1 hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Just pierce them a few times with a knife and set them directly on an oven rack. Once baked, cut them open and scoop out the insides for mashing.

Turkey roasting

As Scott and Becker note, "A turkey is actually two roasts in one. The breast is thick, lean and will begin to overcook the minute it exceeds 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The leg quarters, on the other hand, are bonier, fattier and practically impossible to overcook. In fact, we find that they have the best texture when cooked to 175 degrees or above."

They recommend separating the legs from the breast toward the end of cooking to get both dark and white meat perfect.

"When the breast reaches an internal temperature of 155-160 degrees Fahrenheit, remove the turkey, and carefully (using a dish towel and a sharp knife) cut off the whole legs," they say. "Return the leg quarters to the pan and cook them until they register an internal temp of 175 degrees. Meanwhile, tent the breast loosely while the legs finish cooking."

If you want to warm up the breasts before cutting and serving, they suggest adding them to the back of the pan at the end. True, you don't end up with a whole turkey dramatically presented and carved at the table, but Scott and Becker are right that "your guests will appreciate a properly cooked turkey more than a turkey as centerpiece."

Stuffing

Sure, you can use a mix, but Daniel Leader, cookbook author and bread baker in New York's Hudson Valley, suggests making your own. You might be surprised by the bread he recommends, and an intriguing secret ingredient: "I love to use slightly dark, gnarly sourdough bread with its nooks and crannies for stuffing. I cut up a little over a pound of bread into 1-inch cubes and mix with a generous 1/3 cup of local bourbon from Tutthilltown Distillery nearby in Gardiner, New York. I saute a mix of onions, celery, carrots, local honey crisp apples, garlic, fresh thyme, rosemary, combine it all, and add chicken stock as needed."

Leader stuffs his bird with the mixture, but you can also bake it separately.