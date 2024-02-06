Tips for hosts and houseguests to keep holidays happy

The holiday season often means houseguests. What does it mean to be a good host -- or a good houseguest?

"Remember the spirit of the holidays. It's easy to get caught up in wanting everything to be perfect. The point is to have fun, and whether you're a guest or a host, flexibility and thoughtfulness go a long way," says Leslie Yazel, editor in chief at Real Simple magazine.

Here are some tips from the pros to keep things running smoothly and minimize stress.

For hosts

Talk with guests before they arrive about any allergies, dietary restrictions or preferences, and get a sense of what they do and don't want to do during their stay.

"Some people want to go to museums and shopping, and for others, just hanging out at home and relaxing is what they prefer," Yazel says. "Checking in with guests before they arrive helps ensure that everyone's on the same page."

Try to discuss morning schedules the night before, and set out a basket with some fruit, muffins or other snacks in case your guests get late-night munchies or turn out to be early risers.

The day they arrive, "it's nice to give guests a set of spare keys, show them where the mugs and coffee are, and discuss morning schedules," says Tanya Graff, style director at Martha Stewart Living magazine.