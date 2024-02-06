Tips for hosts and houseguests to keep holidays happy

The holiday season often means houseguests. What does it mean to be a good host -- or a good houseguest?
"Remember the spirit of the holidays. It's easy to get caught up in wanting everything to be perfect. The point is to have fun, and whether you're a guest or a host, flexibility and thoughtfulness go a long way," says Leslie Yazel, editor in chief at Real Simple magazine.
Here are some tips from the pros to keep things running smoothly and minimize stress.
"Some people want to go to museums and shopping, and for others, just hanging out at home and relaxing is what they prefer," Yazel says. "Checking in with guests before they arrive helps ensure that everyone's on the same page."
The day they arrive, "it's nice to give guests a set of spare keys, show them where the mugs and coffee are, and discuss morning schedules," says Tanya Graff, style director at Martha Stewart Living magazine.
"Try sleeping where your guests will be staying for one night to ensure the space is comfortable and you haven't overlooked something obvious ... like bedside lighting for reading in bed or a shade to block the sun streaming through the windows in the morning," Yazel says. "Play act through it. Is there a clock with a night light? A place to hang a wet towel? And leave a little card with your WiFi password. That's always appreciated."
Add a little color. Floral designer Ariella Chezar, author of the forthcoming book "Seasonal Flower Arranging" (Ten Speed Press), suggests picking up a few blossoms or branches at a farmer's market, on a walk or even in a grocery store to lift the mood and look of a holiday home.
And if you're making a big meal one evening, make sure you have something easy for the next morning that doesn't require a lot of cleanup, like croissants you can pull out of the freezer, or simple egg sandwiches for the crowd, she says.
"If you're coming from another part of the country, it's great to bring a regional specialty from home," Yazel says, like your favorite salsa from Texas. Or something like ready-to-bake breakfast pastries or home-baked cookies might be a welcome gift.
