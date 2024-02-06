Tips for cooking a smaller Thanksgiving feast

If you're planning a smaller Thanksgiving gathering this year because of social distancing, you don't have to give up the turkey, stuffing, pie and other traditional fare.

Thanksgiving feasts have typically been tailored for a crowd: big birds, large casseroles, and so on. Your favorite recipes might serve 10 or more. But from turkey breasts to muffin-tin pies, there are ways to adapt the classics for a smaller crew, with less expense and potential for waste.

"Strangely, in the past, this time of year seemed challenging because we were trying to feed so many," says Rebecca Miller Ffrench, a food writer and founder of the State Table, a culinary studio in Kingston, New York. This year, "we are trying to feed fewer, and it may prove equally difficult, emotionally if not physically."

Many families already branch out to include main dishes other than turkey for Thanksgiving, and this could be a good year to have fun with alternatives. But if tradition beckons, as it does for most, here are some tips.

Let's start with:

The turkey

Most birds sold for Thanksgiving dinners in U.S. supermarkets have traditionally been in the 16-pound range, with some much larger. That size turkey will serve 12 to 16 people. As a rule, when buying turkey, aim for about 1 pound per person when purchasing a whole bird; when cooking a smaller bird, especially if you want leftovers, aim for about 1 1/2 pounds per person.

So a 10-pound turkey might by OK for a group of 8, feeding your gang generously. But if your group is much smaller, think about buying just a turkey breast, say, and a couple of drumsticks.

The sides

First, you might serve fewer of them. Miller Ffrench says one of her favorite things about Thanksgiving has been "all the large variety of dishes, which just seems ridiculously decadent" now.

Instead of a table overflowing with food this year, she will spotlight each family member's favorite dish. And that's all.

"Just one kind of cranberry, not two. Just squash, and not sweet potatoes as well. I hope we will take the time to relish each bite more, really focus on the individual flavors of each food, not the collective mounded plate," she says.

"These past months have taught me to truly savor things more, figuratively and literally."

Halving recipes

Many recipes can be halved: roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts are all good examples.