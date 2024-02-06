Tin Lizzies roll out of Fred A. Groves' showroom

Born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, young Frederick Groves, 19, moved to Cape Girardeau in 1911. He hit the ground running ... or rather driving, as he soon opened a new Ford dealership in the H & H Building showroom at Fountain Street on Broadway. A friend of Groves, Dr. F. D. Rhodes, helped him pick out the right name, Ford Groves.

During those early days, Groves topped his quota of new Model T's, selling 136 before the end of 1914. His first sale was to the Parisian Cleaners for a custom-made Ford van by A.F. Maurer, who combined a classic passenger car with a custom-made body. In 1914 there were 61 registered automobiles in Cape County. For Groves and other car dealers the biggest competition was the buggy dealer, Walters at Jackson. Groves' obituary in The Southeast Missourian quoted his banker, "It's just a passing fancy. It will never take the place of the horse and buggy."

On Nov. 29, 1921, Fred married Allene Wilson, daughter of Judge Robert Love and Jane Allen Wilson. Two daughters were born to the couple: Jane Allen, who died Oct. 21, 1924, and Marjorie (Mrs. Judson Mills) of Cape Girardeau.

Groves built a new dealership in 1924 on the corner of Sprigg and Themis. He also had agencies at New Madrid, Fornfelt, Jackson and Sikeston. On only two occasions were sales interrupted, during the World Wars and when Ford made a historic change over to the Model A in 1927-28.

Fred Groves was a very patriotic and civic-minded individual who served as head of the local draft board. In World War I, he served as lieutenant in the Air Force, supervising maintenance of aircraft. During World War II, he hired 150 people and changed the top floor of his corporation for the production of power and precision wire resisters, a military manufacturing secret.