Time to slow down and breathe in the changes of fall

We usually sit in our side by side, close to the fences where we have our steers so they come looking for a pet or two. With the cooler weather they seem to perk up and enjoy themselves more. On a real cool morning they will run and buck and play. They feel good. Sometimes they will take after Dutchess, our dog, and give chase. It's kind of awesome watching an 800-pound steer chase a 50-pound dog for fun. Cooler weather seems to put an end to the flies that have bugged them all summer, so they can enjoy themselves. The one negative for our steers is the green grass is turning browner. Man, do they love that green grass.

Some of our trees are beginning to drop some leaves where it's been so dry. It's kind of sad in a way, but I still enjoy it. When the leaves have dropped it kind of opens up the view into the woods, and you can see the deer and squirrels and such. One other benefit is opening the sounds of the woods. When there are leaves on the trees you can't hear very good. But when the leaves have dropped, there is a carpet of dry leaves. Even a squirrel sounds like a train going through the woods.

As nights get longer and days shorter the water in our ponds and lakes will begin to cool down, which in turn makes the fish hungry. I love to spend time on the water trying to catch a bluegill or bass or crappie. With winter coming the fish are putting forth an effort to stock up on groceries so as to be ready. Many times they will come into the shallow water chasing after minnows or bugs. I've also caught them under persimmon trees by the edge of the water.

One of our spruce trees down by our one water tank has a vine growing in it. This vine has bell- or tulip-shaped flowers that are orange. The best part of this vine is it attracts hummingbirds, and this time of year there are always several going from flower to flower. So Marge and I sit and watch those little beauties fly as we fill the water tank. I should cut the vine out of the tree, but I hate to. I'll probably leave it where it attracts the hummingbirds. From what I've read the hummingbirds are migrating this time of the year. We'll miss them.

School is back in session so the buses are on the roads with the kids. I always enjoyed school, whether it was grade school or high school or college. Football games take up Friday and Saturday nights. We have lived in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Missouri, so we can root for any of these schools. I enjoy high school and college football. Players are filled with passion for the game, rather then the allure of money. I enjoy watching them all but will probably always have a special place in my heart for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Slow down enough to enjoy the changing of the seasons as summer ends and fall begins. Take time for a slow cup of coffee or tea or a soda.