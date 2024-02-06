Time to practice humility

We have been studying 1 Peter at my church on Sunday mornings. This week's text is 1 Peter 5:6 which reads, "Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you." The character trait of humility is a difficult one to wrap our heads around. We more easily recognize an arrogant person than we can define humility. Humility, however, is a fundamental trait for a God-honoring a soul-satisfying life. In this short verse, Peter relates some traits of those who practice humility.
Humble people do not passively accept all things and anything from anyone. Being humble does not equate to being a pushover nor a doormat. The adage says, "Humility is not thinking less of yourself but thinking of yourself less."
In the spring of 1980, country music artist Mac Davis released perhaps his most memorial song. The chorus familiar to many; "Lord, it's hard to be humble when you're perfect in every way." Throughout the song, Davis celebrates himself. Looking closer at the lyrics he certainly is in love with himself, but is also isolated and lonely.
Davis' humorous song captures the reality that arrogance drives people away. However, humble people value others. True humility can only be practiced in a relationship.
Humble people also trust in God's timing. Humble people possess the ability to look beyond the moment in faith that something greater is being done. Humble demonstrates a calm demeanor. People trust God's timing and are not easily shaken. Though they have been knocked low they will be lifted up at the proper time.
Lastly, humble people live sheltered under the hand of God.
When I drive, and my wife or one of my children is in the passenger seat, and I have to stop suddenly, I instinctively reach out my right arm as a secondary seat belt. I know the seat belt is doing the work, but my hand is over the ones I love. I want to protect them. Similarly, humble people put themselves under God's hand because He loves them and has the best for them.
Humble people are strong and confident. Humble people know who they are and who they want to be known for. Humble people freely praise others, for they do not fear being usurped by them. We recognize arrogance; it's time to practice humility.