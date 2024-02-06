Time to practice humility

We have been studying 1 Peter at my church on Sunday mornings. This week's text is 1 Peter 5:6 which reads, "Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you." The character trait of humility is a difficult one to wrap our heads around. We more easily recognize an arrogant person than we can define humility. Humility, however, is a fundamental trait for a God-honoring a soul-satisfying life. In this short verse, Peter relates some traits of those who practice humility.

Humble people do not passively accept all things and anything from anyone. Being humble does not equate to being a pushover nor a doormat. The adage says, "Humility is not thinking less of yourself but thinking of yourself less."

In the spring of 1980, country music artist Mac Davis released perhaps his most memorial song. The chorus familiar to many; "Lord, it's hard to be humble when you're perfect in every way." Throughout the song, Davis celebrates himself. Looking closer at the lyrics he certainly is in love with himself, but is also isolated and lonely.

Davis' humorous song captures the reality that arrogance drives people away. However, humble people value others. True humility can only be practiced in a relationship.