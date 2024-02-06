Time: Starting with the last frost

Most of us get married without a clue as to how to be a married couple. So we work our way through the first few years of married life. And usually after a few years along comes a little bundle of joy and we usually aren’t prepared to be parents. But we do the best we can with the experience we have. Hopefully we’ll have parents and grandparents close enough to help but what we fail to appreciate and take the time to enjoy is those little bundles of joy right then at that “time”. We’re so busy parenting and being a couple and making a living we fail to make the most of the “time” when they are little. Later we wish we could have enjoyed the “time” they were learning how to talk or walk or use a spoon or to love on some dog or cat. It was just “time”. But it was precious “time”.

Growing up I spent time with both my parents and my grandparents and never at any time did I realize how precious the “time” with them was till later in life when their “time” here on earth had run out. Maybe because I’m getting up in years and my time here on earth is slowly running out makes me realize how precious time is, time spent with our family and friends and especially our loved ones. We moved from Nebraska back in 1979 and moved to Oklahoma to study to enter the ministry. Since then we have lived at least 900 miles from our family back in the Sandhills of Nebraska. In 2019 we drove back to Nebraska to visit and spend “time” with them. That “time” was precious.

Back through the years I’ve lost dear friends to sickness of one kind or another. As they got sicker and sicker I knew their time was getting shorter and shorter. But as the time was running out what “time” I had with them became even more precious. A coffee with them became a precious memory. A meal at a favorite restaurant became a memorable experience, not because of the food, but because of the time we shared with them.

All of us regardless of our age need to make the most of the “time” we have with our family, our friends, our loved ones and our soul mate. Plan a bon fire, a camping trip, a trip to some ice cream joint for a cone or even a slow cup of coffee.