Time rolls on

Several weeks ago I went to the heart doctor for a checkup. He did the normal EKG and all that stuff, but when the doctor was examining me and checking my records he noticed it had been years since my last stress test and echo cardiogram, so he recommended both. The one is way next summer, but the stress test was scheduled right away. This is one test I don't enjoy so not looking forward to it. It was scheduled two weeks off, so in my mind I had two weeks before being stressed. You know what? It's like I turned around a couple times, and the test was here. Or so I thought. Turns out I took one of my meds, which made it impossible to do a stress test. So I'm still waiting anxiously for D-day or stress-Day. But it'll be here before I want it to be.

It seems like just yesterday Marge and I got married and worked on a ranch 18 miles southwest of Arthur, Nebraska. Newlyweds beginning life together without a clue what married life was all about. It is an absolute wonder we made it! In the years that followed, we had two kids and were enjoying the quiet life. I went to bed a couple times, and now we're going to our granddaughter's concert with her in the band. Where has time gone? It sure doesn't seem like 50 years or so have passed, but they have.

Not many years back, well maybe 30, Marge and our two boys and I'd all load up in December and head to Quincy, Missouri, to hunt deer during muzzleloader season. We all stayed in an old frame house that had seen better days with an old wood stove as the only heat source. Some years it was warm, but then there were times when someone left the barn door open, and the cold came down from Canada. One year I remember going to bed with the wood stove cranking and a portable kerosene heater running and I could see my breath. It was totally enjoyable.