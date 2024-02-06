Time is relative

By Rennie Phillips
I was working in my bigger outside garden the other day, scattering some fertilizer. It was a balanced 13-13-13 fertilizer which comes in 50-pound plastic bags. I transfer about two gallons of the fertilizer into a smaller bucket and then scatter it down the row. The bag was full so I decided to dip the fertilizer out of the sack little by little using a cup that comes with milk replacer. As I was dipping and pouring I decided this was going to take forever and was about to pour it from the bag which is hard to do. But instead I decided to count and see how many seconds or minutes it actually took to dip out the two or three gallons. Less than 30 seconds. I was surprised how little time it took when it seemed like it took at least five minutes. I was surprised.
Kind of like back when we were little my older sister lived up by Scottsbluff, Nebraska. There were a couple of ways to go there but we normally drove down towards Ogallala and headed west. It was 120 miles or so and I'm guessing. Since it's been enough years I'm not sure without looking it up. Anyway it probably took two and a half hours even going at the normal speed that Dad drove at, which was slow. He never got in a hurry. I doubt he ever speeded. It seemed like it just took forever riding in the back seat. I know it didn't take that long but it just seemed that way.
I think this has been true my whole life. Things seem like they take forever when in reality it doesn't take that long. Growing up I couldn't wait to get older. There was so much more stuff one could do when one was older. One was driving. Growing up in rural Nebraska one drove almost from the time one could walk. When Dad would cake the cows he'd put the pickup in granny low and I'd drive. The cake was a grain mix pressed into chunks about 2 inches long and an inch in diameter. Cows just love it. Dad would put the pickup in granny low and then get in the back of the pickup and scatter the cake off the tailgate on the ground. The pickup probably was going maybe 2 miles an hour max. It was my job to keep the pickup going straight. I was short enough I couldn't reach the clutch so all I did was drive.
Getting my driver's license was a rite of passage. It meant one was growing up and entering into adulthood. Finally got old enough and took the driver's test. Passed. Hardest part was parallel parking. But even that wasn't hard in a town of 150 when there wasn't a place one had to parallel park in 40 miles in any direction. The driver's test guy had set up a practice parallel park place but it wasn't that hard. Sure didn't have to worry about stop lights or two or four lane roads or interstates or even traffic.
It seemed like it took forever to get to 16 at the time but looking back it seems like it took no time at all. Our boys were born in the '70s but it seems like just yesterday we were bringing them home from the hospital. Can't believe it's been over 40 years ago. Seems like maybe 10 years ago. Time sure flies at times but creeps along at other times.
I've gone to school a good part of my life and there were classes that time just flew by. But then there were classes that seemed to last forever. When I'm selling produce at a farmer's market there are days when customer after customer comes and the day just flies by. But then there are days when hardy a person comes by and the day just creeps by. I've had to read books that were boring and dull and it was hard just getting through them. But when I pick up a book by Louis L'Amour they aren't long enough. They seem so short.
There is a song by Scotty McCreery that has brought back a bunch of memories for me. "Five More Minutes" is one of my favorites. Scotty brings out the fact that there are times when we wish we had a few more minutes with those we care about and love. But time just keeps rolling along no matter whether we want to roll it faster or slow it down.
A few things come to mind. Don't get in such a rush that we can't enjoy what we are doing. We need to make the most of the time God has given us. Spend time with those we love and care about. If there are hard feelings or broken relationships these need to be dealt with and healed. There are times when I am preaching a funeral message and there is division in the family for some reason whether it be real or imagined. Take care of it. Forget your pride and make amends. Don't forget those who spent time and energy raising you whether they be parents or loved ones. Visit if you can. Call when you are able. Send a card or write a letter. Some of our elderly can't do the new technology. However if you are older than learn how to use the new cell phones or iPad or computers. Learn how to do Facebook or text. Just decide you can and go for it.
Time well spent is worth more then gold and silver. Spend some time with a friend or loved one.
