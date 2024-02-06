Time is relative

By Rennie Phillips

I was working in my bigger outside garden the other day, scattering some fertilizer. It was a balanced 13-13-13 fertilizer which comes in 50-pound plastic bags. I transfer about two gallons of the fertilizer into a smaller bucket and then scatter it down the row. The bag was full so I decided to dip the fertilizer out of the sack little by little using a cup that comes with milk replacer. As I was dipping and pouring I decided this was going to take forever and was about to pour it from the bag which is hard to do. But instead I decided to count and see how many seconds or minutes it actually took to dip out the two or three gallons. Less than 30 seconds. I was surprised how little time it took when it seemed like it took at least five minutes. I was surprised.

Kind of like back when we were little my older sister lived up by Scottsbluff, Nebraska. There were a couple of ways to go there but we normally drove down towards Ogallala and headed west. It was 120 miles or so and I'm guessing. Since it's been enough years I'm not sure without looking it up. Anyway it probably took two and a half hours even going at the normal speed that Dad drove at, which was slow. He never got in a hurry. I doubt he ever speeded. It seemed like it just took forever riding in the back seat. I know it didn't take that long but it just seemed that way.

I think this has been true my whole life. Things seem like they take forever when in reality it doesn't take that long. Growing up I couldn't wait to get older. There was so much more stuff one could do when one was older. One was driving. Growing up in rural Nebraska one drove almost from the time one could walk. When Dad would cake the cows he'd put the pickup in granny low and I'd drive. The cake was a grain mix pressed into chunks about 2 inches long and an inch in diameter. Cows just love it. Dad would put the pickup in granny low and then get in the back of the pickup and scatter the cake off the tailgate on the ground. The pickup probably was going maybe 2 miles an hour max. It was my job to keep the pickup going straight. I was short enough I couldn't reach the clutch so all I did was drive.

Getting my driver's license was a rite of passage. It meant one was growing up and entering into adulthood. Finally got old enough and took the driver's test. Passed. Hardest part was parallel parking. But even that wasn't hard in a town of 150 when there wasn't a place one had to parallel park in 40 miles in any direction. The driver's test guy had set up a practice parallel park place but it wasn't that hard. Sure didn't have to worry about stop lights or two or four lane roads or interstates or even traffic.