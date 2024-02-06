All sections
FeaturesJanuary 5, 2017

Tiger Brew

Just before first-hour class, Tevontay Hulbert, a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School, smiled as Stacy Klusmeier helped him with his apron and name tag, while another student, Cori Brennecke, stirred Splenda and cream into an iced coffee before they delivered a cart of beverages for the student-led business Tiger Brew...

By Andrew Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian
Cori Brennecke pushes the Tiger Brew drink cart down the hall Dec. 13 with Stacy Klusmeier and Tevontay Hulbert for Tiger Brew, a student-run business operated by the special-education department at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Tiger Brew is available Monday through Friday during three different class periods and offer a variety of drinks, from hot coffees and teas to iced drinks, hot chocolates and even smoothies.
"Tiger Brew is a student-led business and gives my special-needs students the real-life, money and time-management skills they need and work experience they need to transition out of high school and into the real world," functional special service teacher Candice Schnurbusch said.

The program began in March and offers hot or iced coffees and teas, hot cocoa and even strawberry smoothies. The special-education department sends out a Google form for the teachers to select what type of drink they want and how and when they want it.

Teachers and staff members can order their drinks to be delivered during their first, second or advisory hour of the school day, any day of the school week. A punch card can be purchased that offers a free drink after their 10th purchase, along with a free doughnut the first Monday of every month.

The students take turns making drinks and hand delivering them to the teachers and staff. They clean up the drink station in the Adult Daily Living Lab after every trip, along with a deep clean at the end of the day.

Tevontay Hulbert makes a drink Dec. 13 for Tiger Brew.
Tevontay Hulbert makes a drink Dec. 13 for Tiger Brew.Andrew J. Whitaker

"The kids absolutely love doing this. Not only does it get them out of the classroom, it gets them out socializing and learning everyday skills," Schnurbusch said.

Schnurbusch said they have a few regulars who order every day and sometimes someone new who just wants a morning coffee. Erikka Sokolowski, who usually orders a hot chocolate, has been given the nickname "Soko Hot Cocoa" by the Tiger Brew crew.

Students of the Tiger Brew program walked down the hallways and waved to classrooms as they passed by, pushing a cartload of caffeinated drinks.

Carley House, a student involved with Tiger Brew, also gave out hugs as she hand delivered the specialty drinks to the staff members at the high school.

Community
