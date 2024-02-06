Just before first-hour class, Tevontay Hulbert, a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School, smiled as Stacy Klusmeier helped him with his apron and name tag, while another student, Cori Brennecke, stirred Splenda and cream into an iced coffee before they delivered a cart of beverages for the student-led business Tiger Brew.

"Tiger Brew is a student-led business and gives my special-needs students the real-life, money and time-management skills they need and work experience they need to transition out of high school and into the real world," functional special service teacher Candice Schnurbusch said.

The program began in March and offers hot or iced coffees and teas, hot cocoa and even strawberry smoothies. The special-education department sends out a Google form for the teachers to select what type of drink they want and how and when they want it.

Teachers and staff members can order their drinks to be delivered during their first, second or advisory hour of the school day, any day of the school week. A punch card can be purchased that offers a free drink after their 10th purchase, along with a free doughnut the first Monday of every month.

The students take turns making drinks and hand delivering them to the teachers and staff. They clean up the drink station in the Adult Daily Living Lab after every trip, along with a deep clean at the end of the day.