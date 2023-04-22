Scott City Musings by Rennie Phillips, April 23

Back when I was a kid in the 50's I was aspiring to be a roper so Dad began teaching me. He showed me how to throw a multitude of loops and techniques. My training started on the ground but after I kind of got the hang of it then Dad went to helping me rope from off a horse. Dad did his best but I was never very good. I did better at reading books and magazines. Loved to read. Loved reading Zane Grey and OO7 books.

Back then I don't know if cowboys would dally the rope around the horn but Dad didn't. To dally the rope around the horn one would wrap the rope around the horn two or three times and it wouldn't slip if you had inner tube wrapped your horn. Didn't matter because Dad showed me how to tie the rope hard and fast to the saddle horn. Come what may that rope was firmly attached to the saddle horn. So if one got tangled up in the rope and whatever you roped went nuts and the horse pitched a fit that rope wasn't coming off the horn. It was tied on hard and fast (tight).

Now if you roped something and you dallied around the horn and whatever you roped went nuts and your horse pitched a fit you could simply turn loose of your rope and let it go. You weren't tied on hard and fast. It would seem to be a lot safer way to rope something especially if you weren't sure of your horse or what the critter you roped might do. Simply turn it loose and regroup and try it again.

I've seen pictures of some of Remington's paintings where cowboys in the early 1900's would rope a bear or a big longhorn and if you look real close that rope is tied on hard and fast and it's not coming off that saddle horn. In the case of a bear come what may that cowboy and that horse are tied to a buzz saw with claws and teeth with the intention of hurting that cowboy. You might wonder why some cowboy would rope a bear? Glad you asked! Because the bear was there and the cowboy and his horse was there and he didn't stop to think it through. How many times have you just blundered through and you should have thought it through? I know I have. I darn sure wouldn't have roped a bear but I know guys who would have.