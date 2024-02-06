All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 3, 2020

Through the Woods: The dinosaur tree

Trees are resilient. Most of them grow relatively straight and tall under good conditions. But many trees struggle to overcome adversity of one kind or another. I do not know what caused the tree in my photo here to take on such an unusual form. Your guess is as good as mine. I have never seen a tree quite like this one. I wish it was growing at the edge of my yard or driveway so it could be seen and appreciated every day...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Trees are resilient. Most of them grow relatively straight and tall under good conditions. But many trees struggle to overcome adversity of one kind or another.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I do not know what caused the tree in my photo here to take on such an unusual form. Your guess is as good as mine. I have never seen a tree quite like this one. I wish it was growing at the edge of my yard or driveway so it could be seen and appreciated every day.

About 10 feet up the trunk, it abruptly takes on an animal-like shape complete with an eye, nose and a single horn. I did not find any evidence of rot on any side of this tree. It is about 15 inches in diameter at the base and at least 30 feet tall. It is a white oak tree.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy