Through the Woods: The dinosaur tree

I do not know what caused the tree in my photo here to take on such an unusual form. Your guess is as good as mine. I have never seen a tree quite like this one. I wish it was growing at the edge of my yard or driveway so it could be seen and appreciated every day.

About 10 feet up the trunk, it abruptly takes on an animal-like shape complete with an eye, nose and a single horn. I did not find any evidence of rot on any side of this tree. It is about 15 inches in diameter at the base and at least 30 feet tall. It is a white oak tree.