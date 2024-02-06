Through the fiery furnace -- resilience to succeed

Renowned for education in its academies, seminaries and subscription schools from early days, a free, public "common" school was a new concept in Cape Girardeau County in 1865. Yale-educated James H. Kerr, hired to reopen the Academy in Jackson, arrived in September when the community's post-Civil War scars were fresh. The young, novice, Yankee teacher was astute to the complex culture of the region, sympathetic to the returning, defeated Confederate soldiers, and sometimes caught in the contentious political reorganization in the days ahead. Kerr was elected county superintendent of public schools in 1868 and worked to raise standards of competency for area public school teachers. His 1869 report to the state superintendent of education recounted efforts to attract educated teachers and mimicked those he sought to replace that "kin larn scholurs readin and writin." It was also Kerr's responsibility to see that schools for black children were established, funded and able teachers were hired, as required by state laws.

The 1868 Cape County census provides early evidence of black family settlements in several county locales. Though most families did not yet own property as waged farm laborers, they gravitated to common country-side neighborhoods. These settlements were an organic, collective approach to maximize farm labor productivity, provide community fellowship, establish independent churches, and, most importantly, provide education for their children. When a school house was erected, teachers were hired and supervised by the county. Kerr's 1870 county schools report showed 495 "colored" students were taught in eight schools for an average of four and one half months instruction. The report failed to report, however, the setbacks experienced by these fledgling black communities to provide education for their youth.