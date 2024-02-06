'Thrones' will live on in merchandise

NEW YORK -- From wine to clothing to tours, HBO and retailers have cashed in through the years with "Game of Thrones" merchandise. "Thrones" is not only a huge international show but also a massive business, with all sides hoping to pad the bank during the show's eighth and final season.

"It's thousands of products, just a lot of stuff all around the world," said Jeff Peters, HBO's vice president of licensing and retail. "We're so busy we don't stop and count."

Products include makeup, beer, toy collectibles and even high fashion collaborations.

But while the show itself is a TV phenomenon, that doesn't guarantee fans will flock to stores.

"It's certainly good to be lucky. But you don't get to where the merchandising programs are with HBO and what they've done with 'Game of Thrones' unless you have a true, point-by-point marketing and merchandising and retail strategy," said product and licensing expert Tony Lisanti.

"This is a global property and every country may resonate a little different," he said.

California-based Vintage Wine Estates has been making the official "Game of Thrones" wine for three years now, said Pat Roney, the company's CEO. "Just the excitement all over the world with the calls that we get from almost 40 different countries to sell wine -- it's just amazing," he said.

Popular tours of "Game of Thrones" filming locations in Croatia and Ireland have boosted small, local economies there, according to TripAdvisor's Andrew Aley.

"Some really positive examples like Northern Ireland, for example, where it's not somewhere that's always been on every tourist's radar, and it's now become one of the major pillars of tourism in that local economy," he said. "But it's one of those factors that's then driving tourism to other attractions as well, like at Belfast Titanic or Giant's Causeway."

It wasn't always this easy for HBO to find retailing partners for "Game of Thrones," Peters said.

"At the beginning, nobody really knew what it was," he said. "So, we were the ones making phone calls and we were saying, 'Hey, you got to get in on this. We think there's a great opportunity.' As the show got established and got big, then all the calls came to us and people were just throwing ideas and pitches."