FeaturesApril 8, 2023

Three reasons to go to church

April 9, 2023, is Easter Sunday. Despite wide reporting of declining church attendance, 62% of Americans plan to attend church on Easter. (Frank Newport, "Six in 10 Americans attend Church This Easter," Gallup, March 25, 2005, news.gallup.com/poll/15376/Six-Americans-Attend-Church-Easter.aspx) In a short column, I aim to give three reasons why you should attend church regularly -- even if you're not sure you believe anything about the Christian faith. ...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen
Victoria Bittle, 17, of Cobden, Illinois, rings a bell at the beginning of the Easter sunrise service Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois. Teresa Gilbert, executive director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace, said it's a tradition to start the service by ringing the old church bell. Worshipers flock to the cross most years for the annual service, but not during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were a few people at the cross to conduct the service and share it with the masses. Gilbert said WSIL-TV live streamed and broadcast the service. "It's just been an amazing experience watching everybody pull together," Gilbert said. "Not one of us could have done it by ourselves."
Victoria Bittle, 17, of Cobden, Illinois, rings a bell at the beginning of the Easter sunrise service Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois. Teresa Gilbert, executive director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace, said it's a tradition to start the service by ringing the old church bell. Worshipers flock to the cross most years for the annual service, but not during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were a few people at the cross to conduct the service and share it with the masses. Gilbert said WSIL-TV live streamed and broadcast the service. "It's just been an amazing experience watching everybody pull together," Gilbert said. "Not one of us could have done it by ourselves." Southeast Missourian file

April 9, 2023, is Easter Sunday. Despite wide reporting of declining church attendance, 62% of Americans plan to attend church on Easter. In a short column, I aim to give three reasons why you should attend church regularly -- even if you're not sure you believe anything about the Christian faith. (BTW -- I know there are other faith traditions. I, however, am a Christian; thus, I will be writing from that perspective.)

First, the discipline of regular church attendance stimulates your connection to transcendent matters, uplifts your heart and deepens your soul. The weekly rhythms of pause and reflection create an opportunity to think about death and priorities for living. Researchers observe that those attending religious services weekly have a 25% higher life expectancy than others. (David Murray, "The Happy Christian," (Nashville: Nelson Books, 2015), 79.) The bottom line, going to church is good for you.

Second, church attendance combats feelings of disconnection and loneliness. U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy: "During my years caring for patients, the most common condition I saw was not heart disease or diabetes; it was loneliness." (Arthur Brooks, "From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life", [New York: Portfolio/Penguin, 2022], 119.) Pew research reveals that 9 out of 10 adults say church and religious institutions unite people. ("U.S. Public Becoming Less Religious," Pew Research Center, November 3, 2015, pewresearch.org/religion/2015/11/03/u-s-public-becoming-less-religious/) Joining a group that meets just once a month produces the same happiness as doubling your income. (David Brooks, "The Sandra Bullock Trade," The New York Times, March 29, 2010, as quoted in David Murray, "Reset: Living a Grace Paced Life In A Burnout Culture", [Wheaton: Crossway, 2010.],160.) Church deepens your connections.

Lastly, attending church strengthens your relationships. Men, especially those who take the initiative to lead their families to attend church, have stronger marriages, happier families and better sex. Thirty-eight percent of women and 33% of men in "highly religious" relationships are happier with their intimate lives compared to 23% of women and 20% of men in non-religious relationships. (Valarie Bauman, "Faith Is the New Aphrodisiac: 'Highly Religious' Couples Have Better Sex Lives Than Their Secular Counterpart, Survey Reveals," Daily Mail.com, May 23, 2019, dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7060099/Highly-religious-couples-better-sex-lives-secular-counterparts-survey-reveals.html) (Yes, I said it, go to church to have better sex.)

Attending church is good for you. I contend that holding Christian convictions will benefit you now and for eternity. I encourage you to find a church, plant roots and enrich your life.

