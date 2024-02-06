Three reasons to go to church

Second, church attendance combats feelings of disconnection and loneliness. U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy: "During my years caring for patients, the most common condition I saw was not heart disease or diabetes; it was loneliness." (Arthur Brooks, "From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life", [New York: Portfolio/Penguin, 2022], 119.) Pew research reveals that 9 out of 10 adults say church and religious institutions unite people. ("U.S. Public Becoming Less Religious," Pew Research Center, November 3, 2015, pewresearch.org/religion/2015/11/03/u-s-public-becoming-less-religious/) Joining a group that meets just once a month produces the same happiness as doubling your income. (David Brooks, "The Sandra Bullock Trade," The New York Times, March 29, 2010, as quoted in David Murray, "Reset: Living a Grace Paced Life In A Burnout Culture", [Wheaton: Crossway, 2010.],160.) Church deepens your connections.

Lastly, attending church strengthens your relationships. Men, especially those who take the initiative to lead their families to attend church, have stronger marriages, happier families and better sex. Thirty-eight percent of women and 33% of men in "highly religious" relationships are happier with their intimate lives compared to 23% of women and 20% of men in non-religious relationships. (Valarie Bauman, "Faith Is the New Aphrodisiac: 'Highly Religious' Couples Have Better Sex Lives Than Their Secular Counterpart, Survey Reveals," Daily Mail.com, May 23, 2019, dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7060099/Highly-religious-couples-better-sex-lives-secular-counterparts-survey-reveals.html) (Yes, I said it, go to church to have better sex.)

Attending church is good for you. I contend that holding Christian convictions will benefit you now and for eternity. I encourage you to find a church, plant roots and enrich your life.