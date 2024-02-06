Three reasons not to weep this Easter

"Why do you seek the living among the dead?" Angels asked of the women who came to the tomb of Jesus that first Easter morning (Luke 24:5). There are three actions taken from this question.

First, the question calls for an investigation. Luke describes two men in dazzling apparel, angels, observing that these women are looking for something. "Why do you seek ...," the interrogation begins. More specifically, who do you seek?

They were seeking Jesus. The one they loved. They accompanied Jesus' body when it was placed in the tomb before Sabbath began. No time to prepare the body before the day of rest began they laid him and left. Now, early in the morning, they arrived at the tomb only to find it empty. They were now seeking what they were afraid was taken from them.

Second, the question identifies an expectation. Their expectation, everyone's expectation, is Jesus is dead. The torture he endured before his crucifixion, his execution by the hands of the Roman soldiers, combined with the piercing of his side producing fluid indicative of a pericardial effusion left no doubt in the minds of the eyewitness -- including these women -- that Jesus was dead. They expected to find his body just as they place it.