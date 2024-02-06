All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 3, 2018

Three leaves of autumn

In southeast Missouri trees come alive each year when night temperatures drop into the 40s or lower on several successive nights. This sends the sap in the bark of deciduous trees downward, starving leaves of their lifeblood. As the leaves die they come alive with color...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

In southeast Missouri trees come alive each year when night temperatures drop into the 40s or lower on several successive nights. This sends the sap in the bark of deciduous trees downward, starving leaves of their lifeblood. As the leaves die they come alive with color.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The awesome colors of fall are all about tree leaves. One of those colors is yellow, and the tree that always produces an abundance of yellow is our native hard maple.

My photo here shows leaves from three of our native trees that turn various shades of yellow. The oval leaf at bottom is from an American beech. The leaf at the middle is off of a hard maple. The largest leaf with the nice yellow veins was made by a cottonwood tree.

These are not the only trees to produce yellow leaves.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy