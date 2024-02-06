All sections
FeaturesApril 20, 2019

Three leaves -- three petals

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
By Aaron Horrell

The purple trillium is a wildflower native to Southeast Missouri and the eastern part of the United States. It is also called red trillium and wake robin.

The flower petals are almost always various shades of purple, but occasionally this plant may be found with yellow or white petals.

On a single stem of between 6 to 16 inches tall, you will see a three petaled small flower with the petals pointed inwardly toward each other. Just below the flower are three larger evenly spaced shiny leaves that are pointed outward.

The purple trillium is a springtime woodland flower. I placed a shiny piece of metal behind this flower to isolate it so you could see it more clearly.

Story Tags
Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

