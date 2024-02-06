Three leaves -- three petals

The flower petals are almost always various shades of purple, but occasionally this plant may be found with yellow or white petals.

On a single stem of between 6 to 16 inches tall, you will see a three petaled small flower with the petals pointed inwardly toward each other. Just below the flower are three larger evenly spaced shiny leaves that are pointed outward.

The purple trillium is a springtime woodland flower. I placed a shiny piece of metal behind this flower to isolate it so you could see it more clearly.