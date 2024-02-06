Three helpful life filters

The most critical choices you will make in your life are not the big ones. Big decisions include college, who to marry, what job to take and where to live. However, the small accumulating actions end up having the most significant impact on the scope and direction of your life.
In 1 Corinthians 6:12, Paul writes to some within the church who have adopted the slogan, "All things are lawful for me." Embracing the idea that they were free to do whatever they wanted, whenever and with whomever they wished. Paul, however, points out that their daily decisions were not only bringing harm to themselves but to the community of faith. Responding with the wisdom of God, he writes, "not everything is helpful," and "I will not be dominated by anything." His response gives us three filters for making everyday decisions.
First, just because you can doesn't mean you should. My friends keep sending me a photo of a young boy standing atop a giant hill overlooking a dock and the ocean with one foot on the ground and the other on a skateboard. He is free to ride the sheer steep hill, but that doesn't mean he should. He might make the descent, but if he doesn't, he will carry the scars his entire life.
The second filter is of help. "I'm free to do to this," some in the church cry out. Paul simply responds that not everything is helpful. This filter causes us to pause and ask, "What good will this bring into my life?" When there is no hard and fast rule, filtering the action through the question "is it helpful" can aid in eliminating harm.
The third filter is one of dominance. "I am able," they say; Paul responds, "I will not be dominated by anything." Take an alcoholic, for example. No one who is an alcoholic picked up their first drink with the goal of alcohol dominating their life. Yet, alcohol becomes a dominating mistress destroying lives, marriages, and families for so many people. What you grasp can place an unrelenting grip on you.
God's wisdom tells us that you may be able, but that doesn't mean you should. You have the freedom to act, but not all actions are helpful. You are not bound by anything, but don't be dominated by anything. These three filters can save tremendous heartache in your life and help lay the foundation of freedom you are searching for.
