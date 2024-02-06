Three helpful life filters

The most critical choices you will make in your life are not the big ones. Big decisions include college, who to marry, what job to take and where to live. However, the small accumulating actions end up having the most significant impact on the scope and direction of your life.

In 1 Corinthians 6:12, Paul writes to some within the church who have adopted the slogan, "All things are lawful for me." Embracing the idea that they were free to do whatever they wanted, whenever and with whomever they wished. Paul, however, points out that their daily decisions were not only bringing harm to themselves but to the community of faith. Responding with the wisdom of God, he writes, "not everything is helpful," and "I will not be dominated by anything." His response gives us three filters for making everyday decisions.

First, just because you can doesn't mean you should. My friends keep sending me a photo of a young boy standing atop a giant hill overlooking a dock and the ocean with one foot on the ground and the other on a skateboard. He is free to ride the sheer steep hill, but that doesn't mean he should. He might make the descent, but if he doesn't, he will carry the scars his entire life.