Thoughts on forgiveness

Forgiveness, however, allows me to zoom out and see this one instance or person not as the sum of my life, but as one piece of it that I am allowed to move on from, that was never meant to be the focus or totality of my life story. It is a piece of it, yes, in the background, and it helps make the entire painting more beautiful, nuanced and complete. But it is not the main point. It is not everything.

In the reflection "Washing Feet: Recipe for a servant's heart" from the book "Cultivate," David Shaver writes about John 13, when Jesus washes his disciples' feet. He points out: "He washed all their feet, including his betrayer's." Jesus' forgiveness is so complete, his vision of his own life and purpose so wide, that even in knowing the friend before him will give others access to kill him, he chooses to serve Judas in humility, compassion and love.

This is how the Lord forgives us -- he chooses to wash our feet. And in his service, he is completely free. Do we let him serve us so we can experience his deep kindness and then give it away to our own betrayers?

"Put on, then, as God's chosen ones, holy and beloved, heartfelt compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience, bearing with one another and forgiving one another, if one has a grievance against another; as the Lord has forgiven you, so must you also do," Colossians 3:12-13 (NAB) says.

It can seem difficult -- or impossible -- when we think it is up to us to muster up the ability to forgive. But, as a priest once reminded me, our transformation is the Lord's work in us. All we have to do is continue to say yes to him, allowing Jesus to do whatever he wants in and with and through us. We can trust that, in his love for and service of us, it will be good, as he helps us see the grander narrative of the landscape we are painting with our lives.