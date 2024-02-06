Thoughts for silly times

By Jeff Long

Now that Lent 2019 is in full swing, I'd like to hand out some participation trophies. For those who may be unaware, a participation trophy is a crippling idea that has crept into America's national consciousness. The notion of a participation trophy could be called the spiritual equivalent of rewarding not achievement but simply "taking part," as the name implies.

There was a time that if you competed in any sort of endeavor that rewarded winning, the top three finishers received some type of award. The Olympics -- both summer and winter versions -- still, thankfully, adhere to this idea. The bottom line is that a few people win and take home a trophy, a ribbon, et al., and to all others, they must try again later. No recognition. I write this essay as a very poor early-1970s high school two-miler and long jumper. This author never won anything in high school, not even a letterman's jacket. My talent ran to college debating, an endeavor in which I finished first in every competition in which my school entered me. You can't see this, but rhetorically, your essayist is patting himself on the back at this juncture. Failing at many activities, particularly in the athletic realm, induced a greater appreciation for those few areas in which there was some ability. If I hadn't failed in some, there may not have been the desire to find success elsewhere.

March Madness has begun, NCAA basketball's grand tournament to determine the best college hoops team in America. Only a few dozen teams qualify. A few others not quite good enough compete in the NIT, the National Invitation Tournament. For decades, if you didn't make the grade for either of those two tournaments, you were done until next season. Since we live in the participation trophy era, however, there is now another way to gain recognition. Teams with the poorest of records can now compete in something called the College Basketball Invitational. And yes, the winner of the CBI tournament is declared a "champion," and receives a trophy.