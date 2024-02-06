Do you watch NFL football? As a child growing up in St. Louis, I cheered for two St. Louis Cardinals teams. We had the baseball team and the football team of the same name. As a matter of fact, I got an autographed photo of Jim Hart who came to my elementary school, and then when in high school, Otis Anderson and Roy Green attended our football banquet my freshman year.

One of the tragic events I remember from the offseason was when J.V. Cain died during a football practice. He had a congenital heart defect. According to eyewitnesses, it was not football related. It was July 22, 1979, on his birthday, when he took two steps then collapsed to the ground at Lindenwood college. He later died in the hospital.

I was reminded of this Monday night when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills made a tackle, stood to his feet, then dropped lifeless to the ground. At first, I assumed it was a head or neck injury, but we soon heard reports of him receiving CPR. At the time of this writing, he is in stable but critical condition. I am praying that he makes a full recovery.

As significant as Monday night's game was to Kansas City Chiefs fans (Missouri's faithful franchise), I was watching a documentary with my family instead of the game. I have learned that there are more important things than watching every minute of a sporting event. Of course, I did not gain that level of maturity until I could record games or watch a recap on YouTube. No more rushing home after church for me.

I received an alert from KFVS on my phone, so I stopped and announced it to my family, and we prayed for the young man. We did not realize at that moment how prayer was breaking out inside and outside of the stadium for this one player. It was spontaneous.

Are you as offended as I am when politicians and activists mock the phrase, "thoughts and prayers"? When tragedy strikes, and we are helpless, we instinctively turn to God. That is unless we harden our hearts towards him. It is unnatural to not believe in God.