Thoughts about a Baptist preacher

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. This is the day we set aside to honor a Baptist pastor. Well, he was a Baptist pastor, but it is his work in civil rights we celebrate. I was born two years before he died, so the world in which he lived is unfamiliar to me. Watching documentaries about this time period reminds me how far we have come as a nation. I know we are not perfect, but to deny our progress is to diminish King's legacy.

What would the world be like today if King had never lived? Would someone else have championed the cause as successfully? If he were living, he would be 91 years old. Do you ever wonder about what positions he would take on the issues of our day?

I think that both liberals and conservatives believe that King would be on their side. In the past, he was a polarizing figure. Today we honor him as a foundational person in our nation's history. If he were with us, would we agree with him? Would he agree with us?

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gestures during his "I Have a Dream" speech Aug. 28, 1963, as he addresses thousands of civil-rights supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. (Associated Press)

Take gun control for an example. Would he side with those who believe more laws and restrictions will solve the problem of violence committed by people using guns? Would he want law abiding citizens disarmed?

Would his personal experience of being denied a concealed carry permit, after his house was bombed, cause him to champion the 2nd Amendment? Clearly, his life was in danger and he wanted to be able to protect himself. There are stories that he owned many guns even though he never advocated violence to gain civil rights.

Could you picture his reaction if he had lived long enough to witness the inauguration of the first African American President of the United States? Would he have agreed with the policies of the former administration? Would he be a progressive secularist in his views, or would he advocate a biblically conservative approach to the issues of the day?