Those moody blues

In fashion, it has replaced black as the new dress-up color. And it's riding a wave of popularity into home decor, too. What's the buzz about?

The color blue.

And while all blues, from baby to sky, are popular, it's the deep, inky ones that are exciting home decorators.

"Navy is one shade with so many ways to implement it, from accessories to large-scale furniture," said Nina Magon of Contour Interior Design in Houston. "It can work within traditional or modern design aesthetics. It's a favorite of mine, because it evokes a serene and calming emotion while also evoking a sense of luxury and opulence."

Dark blues have become popular in the kitchen, too.

"We're definitely seeing an increase in deep, moody blues," said Houzz.com editor Mitchell Parker. "It's usually used on an island or base cabinets with white uppers for a two-tone look, but the most popular kitchen photo uploaded to the Houzz site in the past three months featured all-blue cabinets. It's a safe but strong color that pairs nicely with satin brass finishes, which are also having a moment right now."

Benjamin Moore's color marketing director, Andrea Magno, says deep blues complement many styles or design goals, "modern to nautical, or sophisticated and mysterious.

"Homeowners have more access to design ideas than ever, triggering greater confidence levels when it comes to selecting color -- especially darker colors, which used to be a daring endeavor," she said. "Dark blue has always been a classic, but today we're seeing an increase in using this color for a variety of surfaces."