This tree can surprise you

Yes. I was a bit careless. And yes, it is painful being poked by the thorns of a devil's walking stick tree.
The devil's walking stick is a small tree native to North America. It has a slender, thorny trunk and grows to a height of possibly 30 feet.
This small tree usually grows in the brushy under-story of larger trees such as oaks and hickories. If you inadvertently grab hold of the devil's walking stick or brush your arm against it, you may pay a price that can last for several days. The point of a thorn is likely to break off in your skin, where it is hard to remove.
