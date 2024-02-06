This recipe is b-a-n-a-n-a-s

Every region of the country has some special or unique dish associated with it that purports to define the character of its culture. But perhaps no region of the country has more of these iconic dishes than the Deep South where some of them have become so associated with that part of the country that the word South now appears in their name. Southern Fried Chicken is a case in point.

But of all of the iconic dishes of the Deep South none is more iconic than banana pudding. David Rosengarten of public radio's The Splendid Table calls it "a totally unfashionable vestige of the old South." The sort of fare you'd readily find at a church supper or family reunion or in a cafeteria line, it's a dessert that's been suffused with a Southern identify for more than half a century. Therefore you'd think that the best banana pudding in the country would be found somewhere in the South, perhaps Atlanta or Birmingham or New Orleans. But it turns out that the best banana pudding in the country can be found in New York City.

I was reliably informed of this fact by my 14-year old granddaughter who recently visited New York. While there she was duly impressed with the sights of the Big Apple, but she came away also deeply affected by the banana pudding at the venerable Magnolia Bakery.

The bakery gained fame during the cupcake craze of a few years back, especially after several cameo appearances on the HBO series "Sex and the City." Since then, it has branched out to banana pudding and now goes through a million large tubs of banana pudding every year, earning itself a reputation for making what many believe to be the best version of this dessert outside the South or anywhere below the Mason-Dixon line for that matter.

Though Southerners have embraced banana pudding, they hardly invented it. After all, bananas are not indigenous to the southern United States. Though we can't be sure who invented the dish, it's fairly certain that it can be traced back to around the time of the Civil War. That's because before that time bananas were an exotic fruit in this country, expensive and in short supply. But once improved shipping methods made it possible to bring the fruit to the U.S. from the Caribbean and Central America, people started putting them in recipes. Because cargo ships stopped first at Southern ports like New Orleans, the South got a large share of the banana trade which made recipes using the yellow fruit, like pudding, especially popular. It didn't hurt either than the pudding satisfied the well-known Southern sweet tooth, or that most recipes don't require that you fire up the oven on hot Southern summer days, or that the concoction can be made in large quantities suitable for the big gatherings characteristic of Southern social life.