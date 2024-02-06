This food is made for walking

With children home and out of school, I was thinking about fun foods to have on hand for them to snack on or even use as a light meal -- even better, ones they can assemble themselves if age allows.

At about the same time, I was asked by a friend if there was a food group I had never written about or used in this column. After much thought it occurred to me I don't think I have ever really written about walking dinners or walking desserts.

With these thoughts in mind, I immediately hopped onto Pinterest and looked at a myriad of walking recipes. The most popular would have to be Walking Tacos, but a close second would have to be desserts. The sky is the limit when it comes to personal sized bags of chips, crackers, cookies, cereal and much more. Open it up and add whatever you want to make a snack, light meal or dessert.

I have pulled several recipes that I think you might enjoy and children are sure to enjoy putting them together.

Walking BBQ

I like to turn the Fritos bag on its side and cut a large hole on the top side. It gives you more of an opening to get to the inside.

Fritos chips bags, tops of bags cut off

Pulled pork BBQ

Your favorite BBQ sauce, warmed

Baked beans, warmed

Your favorite slaw

Open the bags. Spoon in the pork, sauce, beans and slaw. Grab a fork and walk around enjoying your Walking BBQ snack meal.

Walking Picnic In A Bag

Original style potato chips in personal-sized bag

Canned baked beans, warmed or at room temperature

Pre-cooked hotdog

Yellow mustard

Ketchup

Onion, chopped

Mix the ingredients in the bag in amounts to your liking and enjoy.

Walking Delish Fish Tacos

The variety of tuna flavors you can find in pouches is amazing. No matter what flavor profile from hot and spicy to citrusy and herby is your favorite, you'll find tuna recipes to your liking. These pouches are the perfect transport packaging for backwoods lunches and walking snacks

Doritos (Cool Ranch is a favorite), small personal serving size bag

Sriracha tuna in pouch

Chopped tomatoes

Shredded lettuce

Shredded Mexican cheese blend

Lime wedge (for squeezing)

Cilantro

Open the tuna pouch and add ingredients in the amount of your preference. Use a fork and enjoy.

Walking Buffalo Chicken

2 tablespoons butter

1 onion, chopped

1 rib celery, finely chopped

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 can fire roasted tomatoes

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1/4 cup buffalo sauce (such as Frank's)

4 (1.5-ounce) bags Cool Ranch Doritos

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Make buffalo-chicken chili by melting butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery and season to taste with salt and pepper. Saute until soft. Add garlic powder, fire roasted tomatoes, chicken and buffalo sauce. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut a slit on the top of each Doritos bag, slicing vertically across the logo. Spoon the chili into each bag and sprinkle with cheddar. Serve with forks.

Walking Chicken Alfredo

Bugles in personal size serving bags

Canned white meat chicken, shredded

Caramelized onion and garlic mixture

Alfredo Sauce

Slice sweet onion and add to skillet with butter. Sautee until onion is almost tender. Add garlic and finish cooking until onion is quite soft and caramelized.

Mix the ingredients in the bag in amounts to your liking and enjoy.

Walking Seafood Delight

Sun Chips (Original, but you choose your favorite flavor), personal serving size

Canned Salad Shrimp, drain

Canned Salmon, drain and remove skin and bones

Melted Butter

Cocktail or Tarter Sauce (optional)

Mix the ingredients in the bag in amounts to your liking and enjoy.

Walking Reuben

Mini Pretzel Knots in personal sized serving bag

Deli Corned Beef or Pastrami

Sauerkraut

Shredded Swiss Cheese

Thousand Island Salad Dressing

Open the pretzels on the side of the bag cutting across the bag logo on the front.

Mix in the bag with amounts to your liking and enjoy.

Walking Chili Cheese Dog

You will be the star at your next tailgate with these easy to make Walking Chili Cheese Dog recipe. All the great flavors of a cheese Coney but no bun needed.

6 to 8 (3/4 ounce) bags Onion Flavored Rings such as Funyuns, personal serving size

1 (8 ounce) finely shredded cheddar cheese

2 (15 ounce) cans Chili (beans or no beans)

1 (10 ounce) package hot dogs or smoked sausage, fully cooked.

1 (4 ounce) Velveeta Cheese Sauce

Diced onion

Sour Cream

Add the chili, your choice of beans or no beans, to a small crock pot. Slice the hot dogs and add to the chili. Stir in a pouch of cheese sauce and cook until heated through.

To assemble: Carefully open bag of Funyuns or other onion flavored rings. Lightly crush with your hands.

Pour in two ladles of chili cheese dog mixture. Top with shredded cheddar cheese.

Optional: top with chopped onion and a dollop of sour cream.

Walking Salad

1 small bag Caesar-Style Croutons

Sliced Jicama

Sliced Radishes

Chopped Celery

Chopped Avocado

Cherry Tomatoes

Thick Ranch Salad Dressing

Mix the ingredients in the bag in amounts to your liking. Be creative and use any ingredients you desire and enjoy.

Walking Biscuits-N-Gravy

Pork Rinds or chip style potato skins (TGI Fridays is a good brand), personal serving size

Browned breakfast sausage, warmed

Chopped scrambled eggs, warmed

Country-Style gravy, warmed

Shredded American cheese

Black pepper

Hot sauce (optional)

Mix the ingredients in the bag in amounts to your liking. Don't like sausage? Use bacon instead. Use whatever you desire. Add a fork and enjoy.

Walking Cheeseburger Snack Meal

Original Style Potato Chips in small, personal serving size bag

Ground beef, browned and drained

Shredded American or Cheddar cheese or cheese blend

Onion, chopped

Tomato, chopped

Dill pickle slices

Yellow mustard

Ketchup

Mix the ingredients with amounts to your liking in the bag.

Trekking Deutschlander

Mini pretzel knots, in small personal size serving bag

Grilled bratwurst, sliced into medallions

Onions, chopped

Dill pickle slices

Sauerkraut

Brown Mustard

Mix the ingredients together in the bag. The amounts are up to you, add a fork and enjoy.

Walking Tater Tot Hotdish

Funyuns, snack chip style onion rings

Lean ground beef, browned and drained

Cream of mushroom soup, heated

Shredded American cheese or cheese blend

Mix ingredients in the bag in amounts to your liking. be creative and enjoy.

Walking Ultimate BLT

Pita Chips, plain or flavored, personal size serving bag

Crispy fried bacon

Reserved bacon fat, optional

Chopped tomatoes

Shredded lettuce

Mayonnaise (optional)

Mix ingredients in the bag in the amounts to you desire. Walk around and enjoy.

Walking Tuna Casserole

Ridged or Ruffles potato chips, in personal size serving bag

Pouched tuna, unflavored

Frozen green peas, thawed

Mayonnaise

Shredded Cheese

Open tuna pouch. Adjust the amounts to your liking. Mix in the bag and enjoy.

Walking Pollo Mucho Picante Lima

Doritos (nacho cheese, or pick your favorite), single serving size

Canned white meat chicken breast meat, shredded

Taco sauce

Shredded Mexican cheese blend

Cilantro leaves

Lime wedge, for squeezing

Hot sauce (optional)

Open Dorito package. Mix ingredients in the bag with amounts you desire.