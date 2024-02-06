All sections
FeaturesSeptember 24, 2017

This buffalo is a fish

One of my favorite places to visit while at the SEMO District Fair is the conservation building at the northwest corner of the grounds. There are several aquariums in the building, and it is always fun to see what kinds of fish are on display. This year I found interesting buffalo fish in one of the glass retainers. My photo appears rather artistic because of the reflective light. I took this photo just after 9 p.m...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

One of my favorite places to visit while at the SEMO District Fair is the conservation building at the northwest corner of the grounds. There are several aquariums in the building, and it is always fun to see what kinds of fish are on display.

This year I found interesting buffalo fish in one of the glass retainers. My photo appears rather artistic because of the reflective light. I took this photo just after 9 p.m.

I like this photo because it shows the underside of the fish in the foreground and its fleshy mouth is displayed. The fish in the background is also a buffalo, and also shows the body shape. Buffalo are native to North America and common in Southeast Missouri. They spawn in great numbers each spring in the waters of Mingo National Wildlife Refuge.

Column
