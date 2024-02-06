This bigmouth doesn't talk

The largemouth bass is a favorite target of many fishermen. This fish has a voracious appetite. Things it will eat include frogs, water snakes, small fish, worms and insects. Because of its eagerness to strike, a huge fishing industry has evolved surrounding this fish. There are hundreds of kinds of artificial bass baits and many different kinds of bass boats. Bass tournament payouts reach into the tens of thousands and draw contestants from all over the world.

I caught the bass shown here Sunday, Oct. 29, in a farm pond while it was raining. It was 16 inches long. Autumn is a great time to go catch a largemouth bass.