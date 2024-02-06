All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 4, 2023

This bigmouth doesn't talk

The largemouth bass is native to North America. It can grow to a length of more than 25 inches and can weigh more than 20 pounds. It thrives in streams as well as impounded waters. The largemouth bass is a favorite target of many fishermen. This fish has a voracious appetite. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The largemouth bass is native to North America. It can grow to a length of more than 25 inches and can weigh more than 20 pounds. It thrives in streams as well as impounded waters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The largemouth bass is a favorite target of many fishermen. This fish has a voracious appetite. Things it will eat include frogs, water snakes, small fish, worms and insects. Because of its eagerness to strike, a huge fishing industry has evolved surrounding this fish. There are hundreds of kinds of artificial bass baits and many different kinds of bass boats. Bass tournament payouts reach into the tens of thousands and draw contestants from all over the world.

I caught the bass shown here Sunday, Oct. 29, in a farm pond while it was raining. It was 16 inches long. Autumn is a great time to go catch a largemouth bass.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy