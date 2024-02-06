Thinking like old Noah

It is surreal to drive the normally bustling streets of downtown Cape Girardeau on any given weekday.

I seem to have the pavement essentially to myself.

No struggling to parallel park.

No circling the block hoping a space will open.

Not exactly a ghost town, but I halfway expect tumbleweeds to start blowing across the road like in old movie westerns.

Let's check off what we know.

There is a virus.

Our immune systems can't fight it.

We're a long way from a vaccine.

And even the toughest among us are at least a bit frightened.

I have a splendid grasp of the perfectly obvious.

For the first time in as long as I can remember, though, Americans are behaving like biblical Noah.

What I mean is this: like Noah, we were told something, we believed it, and we followed an authoritative order.

Genesis 6:9 reveals these words, "Noah walked with God."

Not literally.

God and Noah didn't go on a stroll together.

In the plainest possible terms, the author speaks via metaphor to tell us Noah and God were in mental lockstep.

What God wanted, Noah will do immediately.

Build an ark, gather your family and representatives of God's creation.