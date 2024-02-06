Thinking like old Noah

It is surreal to drive the normally bustling streets of downtown Cape Girardeau on any given weekday.
I seem to have the pavement essentially to myself.
No struggling to parallel park.
No circling the block hoping a space will open.
Not exactly a ghost town, but I halfway expect tumbleweeds to start blowing across the road like in old movie westerns.
Let's check off what we know.
There is a virus.
Our immune systems can't fight it.
We're a long way from a vaccine.
And even the toughest among us are at least a bit frightened.
I have a splendid grasp of the perfectly obvious.
For the first time in as long as I can remember, though, Americans are behaving like biblical Noah.
What I mean is this: like Noah, we were told something, we believed it, and we followed an authoritative order.
Genesis 6:9 reveals these words, "Noah walked with God."
Not literally.
God and Noah didn't go on a stroll together.
In the plainest possible terms, the author speaks via metaphor to tell us Noah and God were in mental lockstep.
What God wanted, Noah will do immediately.
Build an ark, gather your family and representatives of God's creation.
Get them inside because a flood is coming.
Noah doesn't protest or drag his feet or ask for clarification.
Noah doesn't ask for a short delay to acquire enough toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for what could be a long voyage.
He chose to respect the higher authority.
As Genesis 6:22 put it, "(Noah) did all God commanded him."
Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and other health experts have told the country this week to stay inside their homes, to self-isolate.
For the most part, we are doing what we're told, despite loss of revenue and loss of employment.
Noah stayed inside the ark until a dove brought back irrefutable evidence the flood had subsided, and it was safe to emerge.
They lived.
I'm not naÃ¯ve.
The biblical flood is not the same thing as today's coronavirus scourge.
There are enough parallels, though, to see a connection.
If we want to live, if we desire to get through this present moment of emergency, we've got to listen to considered wisdom.
We're impatient.
I'm sure Noah was too, tired of being cooped up for so long with family and smelly animals.
But being inconvenienced was secondary to continuing to live.
The Old Testament man of faith stayed put until he knew it was safe.
Yes, Noah was onto something.
Hopefully, we're all paying attention.
