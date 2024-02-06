Thinking about death as a last parent passes

It has been 30 years since I worked under the pastoral leadership of Dr. John Richard Ray, a native of Bernie, Missouri, serving as his assistant before Ray was transferred to lead a church in Poplar Bluff.

Ray, now living a well-earned retirement with wife Ruth in rural Kentucky, offered me a lot of insight in those brief 12 months.

He took bereavement very seriously and perhaps as a result, in my years as a pastor, I did, too.

"The church must be able to speak meaningfully to people about death," Ray used to say, adding, "when pastors speak to mourners in the cemetery, they'd better have something to say."

As I write this column, our family is in Pittsburgh, preparing to bury my final parent -- my 85-year-old mother.

I have no leadership responsibility for the funeral, preferring just to be a son this week.

Remembrance

Our adult daughters are with us in Pennsylvania, and in the recesses of memory, I vividly recall my oldest child, then just 5 years of age, kneeling and looking into the rectangular-shaped hole into which her great-grandmother's casket was lowered in 1999.

"Daddy, what's that box for?" she said.

"Honey, in that box is her body and even though what's important about your Great Grandma has gone to be with God, this is a place where we can come and always remember her," I replied.

"Are you saying she's not in that box?" she queried.

In that moment, I drew on everything I believe about death to give a simple response to a deeply felt question.

"Sweetie, the spirit inside of us is so strong that there comes a time when our body can't hold it any longer -- and that's what happened to your Great Grandma. Her spirit got too strong for her body, so she went elsewhere; she went to God," I responded, hopeful that she would be satisfied.

I had nothing else from a theological standpoint to offer her at that moment.

My daughter, in the tiny dress we'd purchased for the occasion, stood up, dusted off her knees, and said, "Okay," and went to stand with her mother.