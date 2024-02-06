Think positive

By Rennie Phillips

From the time I was little, Dad and Mom and us boys would drive up to Three Corners north of Hyannis, Nebraska, and fish. Man, it was an awesome lake full of bluegill, crappie and bass. Just awesome! After Marge and I got married, her folks lived about 30 minutes from Three Corners so I'd fish there as often as I could when we were up there visiting her folks. So I fished it for decades.

After Marge and I got married, several of us from her folks' place would drive over there and fish. One that always went was Gary, Marge's sister Rosemarie's husband. But when Gary went he knew he wasn't going to catch a thing and if he did it wouldn't amount to much. When I went I just knew I was going to catch a boatload of fish. I knew I was. And typically I caught a bunch and Gary hardly ever caught a fish.

Now I knew the lake better than Gary. That was a given. But Gary was a good fisherman. So what part did my confidence play in me catching fish or Gary's lack of confidence play in him getting skunked? I wonder!

A friend of mine came to me and asked about us building the gazebo in the cemetery here in Scott City. So we went to Sikeston to the United Methodist Church where they had a gazebo exactly like the one the one they were wanting in the cemetery in Scott City. After checking it out and looking at the plans I thought to myself that we can do this. Little if any doubt. Hold my coffee because we can do this.

Planned it out and built it numerous times in my mind. Poured the concrete many a night in my sleep. Laid the brick in my dreams. Built the metal structure on paper and then slept on it and then built it for real. I'd never laid brick before so read some books. I'd laid a bunch of stone and blocks but no brick. The books helped. And with the help of our sons and some friends the gazebo got built. But I knew we could get the gazebo built. Confidence probably. Great childhood. Definitely.

Part of this confidence, I'd have to say, was how I was raised. When some problem came up Dad fixed it. When the cub tractor needed the motor overhauled Dad tore it apart and fixed it. He had a tool where he ground the valves. Mick probably has it someplace. There was a crank that when you twisted it, the valve went clockwise and then counterclockwise. Back and forth. I don't have a clue if he'd done it before. But Dad just rolled up his sleeves and went after it. But Dad did that with everything. When a problem came up, Dad solved the problem.