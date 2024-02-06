Thin seared steak makes this salad a snap

The best beef dishes start with the right technique. For weeknight cooking, that usually means skipping the low and slow roast and sticking with thin cuts that do well with a good, quick sear.

So for this recipe from our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we sear quick-cooking flat iron steak in a hot skillet for a main course salad.

We use pomegranate molasses in the dressing for its fruity, tangy-sweet flavor, which pairs well with the savory meat and peppery watercress.

Toasted walnuts contribute texture and a slight bitterness that balances the bright pomegranate.

Be sure to take the time to finely chop the walnuts; broken down into small pieces, the nuts better cling to the greens, rather than fall to the bottom of the bowl.