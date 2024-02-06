All sections
FeaturesDecember 28, 2016

Thieves steal $1M in fur coats from upscale store

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three thieves with a taste for designer clothing who stole more than $1 million worth of fur from a store on Manhattan's upscale Madison Avenue. The theft occurred on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects threw a brick through the window of the Dennis Basso Inc. store just before 5 a.m...

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three thieves with a taste for designer clothing who stole more than $1 million worth of fur from a store on Manhattan's upscale Madison Avenue.

The theft occurred on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects threw a brick through the window of the Dennis Basso Inc. store just before 5 a.m.

Owner Dennis Basso said the thieves made off with several Russian sable coats, some of which were valued as high as $200,000.

Achilleas Georgiades, a store executive, said he can't believe something like this happened on the "civilized" Madison Avenue.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects being struck in the head by a metal beam after climbing through the shattered window.

PETA officials said the theft serves Basso right for peddling fur.

Community
