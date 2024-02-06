By Mia Pohlman

I always identify deeply with the stories in the Gospels that detail what happened after Jesus' Passion, that time in between the disciples' discovery of the empty tomb and God sending the gifts of the Holy Spirit and understanding to them. I love the humanity represented in these stories, the validity Scripture gives to being fully human. The people in these stories experienced fear, delight, confusion, excitement, doubt, disappointment, grief, remorse, expectation, dejectedness, wonder and hope, all before understanding what had happened and their own roles in continuing the story. They felt, at an intuitive level, that something deep and wonderful was happening, but, as John 20:9 (NAB) says, "They did not yet understand the Scripture ..."

I love those words: "They did not yet understand." The disciples needed this space to revel in feeling, to be strengthened and given something they could remember before they would go out to do hard things that would ask for sacrifice, trial and their very lives. This space of not yet understanding was, perhaps, a kind gift from God, a time for them to live in amazement, expectation, wonder, awe and hope, to be drawn together in the sweetness and challenge of not yet knowing what would happen.

Later, God honors their desire for understanding by gifting them with the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit enlightens them and enables them to go forth to do what God is calling them to. This understanding is a prerequisite for their mission, provided when the time is right. It is also a gift from God, channeling the disciples' desire to live with purpose the gift of witness, love and faith Jesus gave them with his own life.