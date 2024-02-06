They also eat frogs

Late November into December can be a difficult time to take nature photos as the autumn season transitions to winter. This is a photo I took a few years ago during October while visiting Duck Creek State Conservation Area near Puxico, Missouri. Pictured is a great white egret holding a frog in its beak.
The great white egret is a bird that frequents swamps, streams and ponds. It loves places where it can slowly wade in search of food such as frogs, crayfish and small fish. It eats its catch by swallowing it whole.
This bird is also known as the Great Egret, Common Egret, Large Egret and sometimes is called a White Heron. It stands about 3 feet tall as an adult and weighs about 2 pounds. It looks much bigger than it really is with a wingspan of about 5 feet.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.