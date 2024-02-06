They also eat frogs

The great white egret is a bird that frequents swamps, streams and ponds. It loves places where it can slowly wade in search of food such as frogs, crayfish and small fish. It eats its catch by swallowing it whole.

This bird is also known as the Great Egret, Common Egret, Large Egret and sometimes is called a White Heron. It stands about 3 feet tall as an adult and weighs about 2 pounds. It looks much bigger than it really is with a wingspan of about 5 feet.