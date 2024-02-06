There's still time for some fall planting

By Rennie Phillips

I can hardly believe it's Oct. 1. Where has the summer gone? I was talking to my brother in Nebraska, and he said they already have used their wood stove. About all we have used here in Missouri is our AC. Boy, we have been hot and super dry. But it's only about three or four weeks away from our first frost this fall. If you have delayed getting anything planted, don't despair. There are a few things you can still plant.

There are some 30- to 35-day turnips you can still plant. Shogun is one and Hakurei is another. Both are hen-egg to tennis-ball size and really taste good. Greens are good as well. Or you could plant some purple-top turnips and eat the greens. I doubt you will get turnip bulbs with only a month left. You can try local stores and they may have them.

Most of the radishes will make, especially the small ones. Most stores will have the seed. Lettuce is another reliable crop you can plant. If you plant your radishes and lettuce so that you can cover it, I know both will make. It seems like we have a frost or two, then it warms up for two or three weeks.

I ended up planting my fall turnips at the end of August, so I was a couple weeks late. I went ahead and mixed in some radishes, beets, lettuce seed and even some Austrian peas. I got a good stand of the peas. I read an article that said Austrian peas can be added to salads and they are simply delicious. We'll find out.

If your tomatoes are like mine, they outgrew their cages and are down on the ground. Some of my cages are right at 5 feet tall, so the plants are at least 9 or 10 feet long. They have really been doing well producing tomatoes. Most of them are small, so we have been turning them into tomato juice. My Kellogg's tomatoes are a big, yellow tomato, with many being at least a pound. I have them caged up to about 6 feet and they are even touching the ground. They are still producing some beautiful big yellow tomatoes. I had two with supper the other evening.