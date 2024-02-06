There's more to poinsettias than their showy leaves

Early winter is when poinsettias come into the limelight, showing off their colors in homes and shop windows. But a poinsettia is more than just seasonally flamboyant.

To check out more of this plant's botanical flair, set your holiday poinsettia on a table in good light so that you can look closely at its flowers. The flowers are not those large, red, leaf-like structures; those are just that -- modified leaves called bracts. The bracts are for attracting pollinating insects.

The flowers are in the cyathiums, the little, greenish, cup-shaped structures above the bracts. Each cyathium contains a single female flower surrounded by a harem of males.

Pluck a cyathium from the plant and slice it in half from top to bottom. A magnifying glass helps here. You'll see the cyathium's inner wall is lined with numerous tiny flowers which, when the flower is mature, protrude up through the cup's opening. These are all male flowers. You might also see a stalk attached to the very bottom of the cyathium, protruding up through the cup opening and capped by what looks like a turban. That is the female flower.

On the outside of the cyathium is a single yellow gland that looks like the mouth of a fish poised to ingest food. Next time a friend comments on the beauty of your poinsettia flower, take out a magnifying glass and examine a few cyathiums before looking up and nonchalantly agreeing.

Have you ever wondered how stores always manage to have blooming poinsettias for the holiday season?