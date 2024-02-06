Little children aren't shy when they need something. They will let you know, through crying or asking confidently. Their forthrightness comes from their innate knowledge they can't procure whatever they want or need for themselves, as well as from their faith that the adult they are asking can and will provide it. It's a beautiful thing.
I think this attitude is partly what Jesus speaks about in Matthew 5:3 when he says, "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." It's an attitude that understands we don't have the resources to do things for ourselves and we can ask our God for whatever we need. It's this, combined with a knowledge that everything we receive is gift from our good Father.
When we live with an attitude of poverty, rather than filling our lives and our hearts with our independent -- often stubborn -- self-sufficiency that is so heralded in our American culture, we are empty. Our emptiness invites others in; our God can give to us everything we need. The kingdom of heaven is ours; God is happy to give it to us. As Luke 12:32 reads, "Do not be afraid any longer, little flock, for your Father is pleased to give you the kingdom."
And in that, there is nothing we lack. Psalm 23:1, expanding on the image of us as sheep and the LORD as shepherd, tells us so: "The LORD is my shepherd; there is nothing I lack."
Whatever the world tells us we need, in all the places we feel we don't measure up or aren't enough, our Father tells us the truth: as we are, we are complete. We have access to everything -- the riches of the Kingdom -- and our God equips us.
Psalm 23 is one of those psalms that comforts my soul anytime I read it. Today, may these words of David comfort us and encourage us to keep going on.
"The LORD is my shepherd; there is nothing I lack. In green pastures he makes me lie down; to still waters he leads me; he restores my soul. He guides me along right paths for the sake of his name. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me. You set a table before me in front of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Indeed, goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life; I will dwell in the house of the LORD for endless days."