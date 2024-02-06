There is nothing we lack

Little children aren't shy when they need something. They will let you know, through crying or asking confidently. Their forthrightness comes from their innate knowledge they can't procure whatever they want or need for themselves, as well as from their faith that the adult they are asking can and will provide it. It's a beautiful thing.

I think this attitude is partly what Jesus speaks about in Matthew 5:3 when he says, "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." It's an attitude that understands we don't have the resources to do things for ourselves and we can ask our God for whatever we need. It's this, combined with a knowledge that everything we receive is gift from our good Father.

When we live with an attitude of poverty, rather than filling our lives and our hearts with our independent -- often stubborn -- self-sufficiency that is so heralded in our American culture, we are empty. Our emptiness invites others in; our God can give to us everything we need. The kingdom of heaven is ours; God is happy to give it to us. As Luke 12:32 reads, "Do not be afraid any longer, little flock, for your Father is pleased to give you the kingdom."