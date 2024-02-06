In the world of ministry, we have a set of practices called spiritual disciplines we encourage our congregants to engage with. They include reading your Bible daily, a regular time of prayer, giving away a portion of your resources, engaging in spiritual conversations with fellow believers, attending a regular worship service and many more. These practices surround us so often that we often forget the second word of their description: spiritual disciplines. There is a reason they are called disciplines.

Spiritual disciplines require something of us. They require us to be willing to change our perspective, our habits, our lifestyles, our time management and maybe even our priorities. Spiritual disciplines are exercises in the exact same way that running, biking and lifting weights are exercises. If you do these exercises half-heartedly, you are not going to see much in the way of results. Also, it's easy to get discouraged when you don't see results quick enough. However, spiritual disciplines (like physical exercise) take patience and perseverance. The Apostle Paul even takes the comparison further when he says, "While physical training is of some value, godliness is valuable in every way, holding promise for both the present life and the life to come" (1 Timothy 4:8).

One of my goals this year is to run a 5K. I have never been much of a runner, and I often allow myself to be intimidated by my lack of ability. However, I am wise enough to know that in the beginning stages, it is no more complicated than the discipline to get off the couch, lace up my sneakers and put one foot in front of the other.

So, this year, if your resolution is to focus more on God, then just start. Grab a Bible. Flip it open to the Gospel of John and just start reading. Decide on a regular time each day that you will pray. Give away part of what you own to demonstrate that your money and stuff do not control you. Join a community of faith. And, I know, it might be hard some days. But, friend, there is a reason they are called disciplines.